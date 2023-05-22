5/23 China Scan participates in China A-share market

Shanghai│Last month, the overall number of vehicles listed decreased by nearly 20%

The Shanghai Economic Information Center announced that in April, the total number of Shanghai Automobile license plates was 45,897, a monthly decrease of 19.5%. In the first four months of this year, a total of 184,363 vehicles were registered, an annual increase of 29.3%. In terms of vehicle types, there were 3,436 imported passenger cars (including sedans), 7,146 domestically produced passenger cars, 10,917 minibuses (excluding sedans), 22,243 new energy passenger cars, 79 large passenger cars, and 726 small and large trucks respectively. 1,350 vehicles.

Jiangsu│Fosun Commercial Flow builds a zero-carbon smart logistics park

Fosun commercial flow roof distributed solar energy project started construction in Wuxi a few days ago and is expected to be put into operation this year. The company helps the park save energy and reduce carbon in many ways by installing a decentralized solar system on the roof of the warehouse, using LED lighting, using recyclable, electric forklifts, and intelligent management systems. In addition, the “Xintai Cloud Warehouse” Hangzhou Qiantang project under Fosun Commercial Logistics is the company’s first zero-carbon smart logistics demonstration park.

Zhejiang│Tea Expo Opening Duck Shit Fragrant Ice Cream is Super Eye-catching

The 5th China International Tea Expo (Tea Expo) opened at the Hangzhou International Expo Center on the 20th. During the five-day exhibition, more than 10,000 exhibits were launched. The most curious thing at the meeting was “duck droppings flavored ice cream”. It is said that the raw material comes from Fenghuang Dancong tea leaves in northern Guangdong. It is said that the tea leaves resemble duck-footed leaves and hence the name “duck droppings”. The product unexpectedly became popular.

Hong Kong│Land-port mutual recognition engineer qualification can cross-border occupation

The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers and Chinese engineers jointly signed an agreement on mutual recognition of qualifications, and signed a letter of intent for mutual recognition of qualifications with the Guangdong Provincial Society of Civil and Architectural Engineering and the Guangdong Provincial Society of Geotechnical Mechanics and Engineering, which will allow relevant engineers from the two places to practice locally. The Hong Kong Development Council stated that the dry port will continue to sign mutual recognition of qualifications in more engineering professional fields to promote the cross-regional flow of relevant professionals.

Shandong│Laizhou discovers the largest single gold deposit with a potential value of RMB 200 billion

Xiling Village, Laizhou City has recently been evaluated by experts, and it is determined that the Xiling Gold Mine has increased gold reserves by nearly 200 tons compared with 2017, with a cumulative gold metal volume of 580 tons and a potential economic value of more than 200 billion yuan. This is the largest discovery in mainland China so far. The largest single gold deposit is a world-class giant single gold deposit.

Henan│Cross-strait food packaging industry signed tens of billions of RMB

A special docking event for the food packaging industry across the Taiwan Strait was held in Xinxiang a few days ago, and 18 special projects were signed on the spot, with a total investment of more than RMB 12.8 billion (the same below). Lin Zhongsen, chairman of the Chinese National Development Foundation and former chairman of the Taiwan Strait Foundation, delivered a speech at the scene and said that this event will help promote cross-strait exchanges and cooperation in food packaging technology, products, markets, standards and talents.

Hainan│Mainland’s first A350 aircraft complete machine spraying

HNA Aviation Technology Co., Ltd. stated that the one-stop aircraft maintenance industrial base in Hainan Free Trade Port has recently ushered in the first complete spraying business of an Airbus A350 aircraft since it was put into production. This is also the first complete spraying business of an A350 aircraft in mainland China. The spraying area of ​​the fuselage this time is about 2,650 square meters, which is close to the area of ​​seven basketball courts.

