ATP and WTA tournament: Rothenbaum: Zverev effortlessly at home, Lys surprised

Alexander Zverev easily reached the round of 16 at the tennis tournament in Hamburg’s Rothenbaum, as did Maximilian Marterer. In the women’s competition, local hero Eva Lys caused a surprise

In his opening match on Center Court against Slovenian Alex Molčan on Tuesday, Zverev was unimpressed by the allegations of domestic violence that had been made against him in the past week. The 26-year-old didn’t give his opponent a chance at 6:0, 6:3 and converted his first match point after 61 minutes.

“You see it in other sports – football, basketball – you feel more comfortable at home and you have the advantage. I hope we all have a nice week together.” “

— Alexander Zverev

Zverev already had world number 118 in Paris and Bastad. defeated. Last week he had a lot more trouble in three sets in Bastad. Why was it different this time? “Because we are in Hamburg,” said Zverev with a grin. In five previous attempts, Germany’s number one had not made it past the semifinals and is back in his hometown for the first time since 2019.

This means that there will be a German duel between Zverev and Marterer on Wednesday in the round of 16 of the ATP tournament with 1,981,470 euros. The man from Nuremberg had previously prevailed in a duel between two wildcard starters against Rudi Molleker from Berlin 7: 6 (7: 2), 6: 2. Tonight Yannick Hanfmann (Karlsruhe) could move into the second round as the third German against Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina.

Lys surprises against Sherif

In the women’s competition, worth 235,680 euros, local hero Lys caused a surprise and was the fourth German player to reach the round of 16 after Tamara Korpatsch, Noma Noha Akugue and Jule Niemeier.

Eva Lys celebrated her first victory at Rothenbaum.

The world number 167 convinced in front of their home crowd. on Center Court against the number two seeded Egyptian Mayar Sherif from the start and converted her first match point to 6:1, 6:1 after 1:29 hours. The 21-year-old, who was German champion in 2021, now meets Panna Udvardy from Hungary.

“I think today was the perfect opening game. I played incredibly well and bravely. That was one of my best victories,” said Lys with satisfaction: “I strive for matches like that.”

Top seeded Vekic is out

Storm Hunter also caused a surprise: The Australian threw the top seeded Croatian Donna Vekic out of the tournament 3: 6, 6: 3, 6: 3. Hunter meets Noha Akugue on Wednesday. Defending champion Bernarda Pera (USA), on the other hand, is already in the quarter-finals after her 7: 6 (8: 6), 6: 1 against the Estonian Kaia Kanepi.

