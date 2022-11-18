Taylor Fritz wins the challenge with Felix Auger-Aliassime for the conquest of the semifinal of the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. The reserve, entered among the eight masters only because of the lump sum of number one Carlos Alcaraz, thus flies among the magnificent four, and it is a surprise. The Californian deserved it, at the end of an almost double match with the Canadian (7-6 (4) 6-7 (5) 6-2 the result), which was decided in the third set after two ties break and with no one losing serve until 3-2 of the third set and 2 hours and 30 minutes of play, when an unfortunate serving game cost Aliassime the match. There was then another break at 5-2 for Fritz, but the 22-year-old new student of Toni Nadal was already gone. It was not a good meeting, not bad but often boring, where the services were the masters. Until the sixth game of the third, there had been only three break points and, ironically, all for the Canadian, who hadn’t really conceded anything in his innings but hadn’t been able to take advantage of chances. The surface of the Pala Alpitour, it is understood, almost excessively rewards rounds of service, and there are few breaks, except if you are Novak Djokovic and you have the best answer in history. Here, Fritz will have to deal with the Serbian in the semifinals, who took the pass and first place already on Wednesday, and he certainly doesn’t start with the favors of the forecast against the former world number one, strongly intending to take his sixth Finals.