BRUSSELS. Luigi Di Maio was indicated by the panel of technicians appointed by the EU to select the candidate for the role of European Special Envoy in the Persian Gulf. The former foreign minister prevailed in the choice of technicians as the preferable name among the four candidates examined overall. In addition to the former head of Italian diplomacy, the group also includes the Cypriot Markos Kyprianou, the former UN envoy in Libya Jan Kubis and the former Foreign Minister and EU Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, for whom Athens you are spending a lot.

After the green light from the panel, at this point the official appointment will go to Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.