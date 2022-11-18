There’s a new one Epidemic arriving: and it is that of the tumors. To sound the alarm report of the Oncology Commission of the prestigious scientific journal The Lancet. Why should we be concerned? The achievements of the past 10 years in prevention, early diagnosis and treatment would fall short, leading to an epidemic of the disease in the next decade.

Patients without a diagnosis

In the first year of the pandemic, there were 1.5 million fewer cancer patients across Europe. This does not mean that the incidence of cancer has suddenly decreased, but rather that people with the disease are undiagnosed. One million people have undiagnosed cancer, according to Commission chairman Mark Lawler.

Delay in the use of chempiotherapy

The use of surgery or chemotherapy was delayed in one in two patients and 100 million screenings were missed. Delays in the detection, diagnosis and treatment of cancer that will have a significant impact on the health of Europeans.

The consequences of Brexit

Brexit has affected research. Numerous channels of communication and collaboration between the UK and the European Union have been cut. And then there’s the war in Ukraine. That has paralyzed clinical trial activity in several European countries, scaring off pharmaceutical companies. Two obstacles that must be addressed if the ambitious target proposed by the Commission is to be achieved: ie by 2035 there must be a 10-year cancer survival rate across Europe of 70%.

Research funds

The report provides specific data for cancer research. The United Kingdom dedicated more than 9,000 million euros between 2010 and 2019. France and the Netherlands, more than 1,000 million. Germany had budgeted a total of 900, although it ended up dedicating additional items of more than 2,000 million. Spain, seventh country for investments, has budgeted 473.2 million and has included another 380, well below those mentioned. The Commission sees large gaps in research in radiotherapy, surgery and oncology. In the former case, and despite the fact that eight out of ten cancer patients worldwide will eventually require surgery, surgery accounts for only 6.1% of all cancer clinical trials.