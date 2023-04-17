Atp Montecarlo, Sinner overwhelms Musetti in the quarterfinals by winning the third consecutive semifinal of a Master 1000: he will face Rune

One basically Perfectevidently more mature and complete, even more accustomed to playing these games. The other contractperhaps “drained” physically and emotionally by the comeback victory on Novak Djokovic. And so the derby italiano in the quarters of final of Montecarlo turns into a monologue by Jannik Sinnerwhich beats Lorenzo Musetti with the score of 6-2 6-2 and conquer it semifinal on the red clay of the Principality. For the South Tyrolean it is the third consecutive semifinal in a tournament Master 1000. He will face the Danish Holger Runenumber 9 in the world and 6 on the draw which he defeated in straight sets Daniil Medvedev.

An hour and fifteen minutes is enough for Sinner to put Musetti down. The departure is withering with a double break which brings it up 4-0 in just over 20 minutes. active duty, ungraspable straight and the carrarino too shy, unable to operate all his varied game are worth the dominance of the first set. Musetti can barely defend his own twice duty shift and to build three break points in two service games of the opponent, but always focused on canceling any possibility of comeback.

Il second set it is a substantial one photocopy of the first. Musetti is a little more reactive, but wastes the two break points he has available – this time first – and then concedes when the same opportunity is in Sinner’s hands. The South Tyrolean makes the break in third It is in the seventh game, then goes to serve for the velvet match. It ends with a very heavy 6-2 6-2, but the Tuscan tennis player can go home with the scalp at Djokovic. Solo eight times in the history of tennis, an Italian had succeeded in putting down the number one in the world. Just enough to imagine that Montecarlo was another stage of his growth path. While Sinner’s, well what can I say, his rapid maturation and continues is there for all to see. “Tomorrow with Rune will be a difficult challenge. We are two very aggressive young men, but with different styles. I’m happy to have the opportunity to meet him, I hope it will be a good match”. The Danish is warned.