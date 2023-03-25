“What do we remember from an evening like this (4-0 victory against the Netherlands)?
We are happy, we did the job. We had to put on a great performance in front of our audience, who had been waiting for us for quite a few weeks. We are happy, we responded to the coach’s instructions.
Kylian who offers a decisive pass to Griezmann, Kylian, who, for his first match, as captain scores a double, Mike Maignan who stops the penalty… is it an evening full of symbols?
Yes that’s exactly it. It’s a perfect evening I would say. We scored goals, we were present offensively and defensively. We were solid with this penalty, saved by Mike. We are doing a clean sheet, so I think everyone is happy.
Can you tell us how this week went after the choice of captain and vice-captain?
It’s been a quiet week. We were all happy to meet again after the great adventure we had in Qatar. We were happy to be able to be together. We had a great week and we worked hard, but we had to confirm that with a great victory today. We have two days to recover well and do better against Ireland.
How did Kylian Mbappé behave as captain before the match?
As usual, he spoke on the ground to galvanize the troops. We know he is a leader but there are others like Antoine (Griezmann). The armband has not changed it in everyday life, it is still the same. We have a great group, we are all happy to be together.
And Antoine Griezmann, how did you feel?
Very well, he scored from the start, it gave us even more confidence. He was great in the defensive withdrawal and in the correctness on the offensive level. He’s a very important person for us in the group.
How do you judge Randal Kolo Muani’s match?
He had a good game. He had an opportunity which he did not put to the bottom, unfortunately for him, but it was important for us, we were able to find him a point of support. He would have necessarily preferred to score tonight but on the pass I made, but he was decisive since he took the defenders with him to free Kylian. He can only be satisfied.
What do you think of the match that awaits you against Ireland?
It will be a difficult match against a great team, we know there will be a lot of atmosphere. The public will push them, but it will be up to us to respond present in the duels and in the quality of what we will do offensively to leave with a good result.
Is this victory linked to the post-World Cup craze or is it that of certainties?
We have certainties. We showed great things during this World Cup. Now, a new adventure begins for us with this qualifying phase. It’s very good what we did at the World Cup but now we will have to show the same thing in the matches that await us. Today, we are sending a good message, but there are others to send on Monday against Ireland. »