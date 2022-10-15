It will be Jorge Martin starting tomorrow from pole position at Phillip Island, in the Australian Grand Prix. The Spaniard from Ducati Pramac did not get the first place in qualifying since the Austin race at the beginning of the year, and today it was perfect, even if he got it over Marquez by a whisker, 13 thousandths. Marc was smart to take advantage of Bagnaia’s wake in both exits (even risking a fall in the first) and put himself in the front row. «I observed the Ducati well from behind – the Honda rider joked. I chose Pecco’s slipstream because he is very strong on the flying lap and he helped me a lot. Besides the time in qualifying, I feel physically good this weekend and my pace is also good “

Bagania, however, cannot complain about his 3rd time, because his real rivals will start behind him, even if only slightly. Aleix Espargaró is 4th, just ahead of Fabio Quartararo. It is the three of them who are playing for the title, with the Frenchman from Yamaha leading 2 points over Pecco and 20 over the Spaniard from Aprilia. “We did a great job in FP4 and a good time in qualifying: it is not important that there is someone in front of me, but that it was fast” explained the Ducati driver. The first step is done, but the race will be decisive (the departure tomorrow morning at 5 am live on Sky, the delayed departure at 2 pm on TV8).

As always, the Reds of Borgo Panigale confirmed their competitive position and Johann Zarco finished the qualifying session in 6th place ahead of brand mates Luca Marini, Jack Miller and Marco Bezzecchi in order. He was not able to get to the turn that decides the first 4 rows Bastianini. In Q1 Enea had the chance to do it, but at the last attempt he found Oliveira on his way. The Portuguese of the KTM had finished the round and proceeded slowly not noticing the arrival of the Beast: enough to make him lose those tenths that forced him to 13th place, from where he will start behind Alex Rins, Alex Marquez and Maverick Viñales.

Day to forget for Franco Morbidelli, 23rd and penultimate on the grid, little better went to Fabio Di Giannantonio, 20th.