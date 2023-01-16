Home Sports Australian Open, Berrettini makes his debut against Murray
Australian Open, Berrettini makes his debut against Murray

Australian Open, Berrettini makes his debut against Murray

After a troubled 2022, the blue makes his debut against Murray tonight: “Yes, I’m fine: I like this Grand Slam, I played in a semifinal…”

Australian summer and its energy to erase the pains of 2022 and jump into the new season with the sun on your forehead. Or rather, on the bicep, the last of the tattoos that decorate her body, each with a different and precise meaning. Matteo Berrettini, who started well in the United Cup together with Lorenzo Musetti, Martina Trevisan and Lucia Bronzetti, wants to be a protagonist again, feel the adrenaline flowing and fight for important trophies. Too many opportunities lost between injuries and Covid last year, closed without reaching the finish line of the ATP Finals in Turin.

