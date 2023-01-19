Original title: Australian Open: Zhang Shuai advanced to the second round

On January 18, Zhang Shuai celebrated during the game.

China‘s Zhang Shuai defeated Romania’s Tigue 2-1 during the women’s singles first round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia on the same day to advance to the next round.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Bai Xuefei

On January 18, Zhang Shuai paid tribute to the audience after the game.

On January 18, Zhang Shuai served in the game.

On January 18, Zhang Shuai returned the ball during the game.

On January 18, Teague was in the game.

On January 18, Zhang Shuai returned the ball during the game.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Bai Xuefei