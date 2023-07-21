Home » Austria and LASK after victories in round two
Austria and LASK after victories in round two

The Bundesliga clubs LASK and Austria Wien celebrated safe victories against regional league teams in the first round of the UNIQA ÖFB Cup on Friday. Linz prevailed in Vorarlberg against SC Röthis 6-0 (1-0), Austria won 7-0 (4-0) on the artificial turf of SV Spittal/Drau.

Austria lived up to their role as clear favorites from the first minute. Striker Haris Tabakovic put Michael Wimmer’s side ahead in the 12th minute but was substituted off after a clash in the early stages just before half-time.

Fitz scored in the 88th minute to make it 7-0

The score was already 3-0 thanks to further goals from the new captain Manfred Fischer (35′) and James Holland (38′), Alexander Jukic (45’+2′) ensured the 4-0 lead at the break. In the second half, Fischer (58′), Muharem Huskovic (80′), who had been injured for a long time, and Dominik Fitz (88′) scored more goals.

Trouble-free LASK victory

Just as easily, but less convincingly for a half, LASK advanced to the second round. Linz dominated, but initially only had a few good chances to score. The lead was already in the majority. Felix Schöch was sent into the dressing room in the 21st minute for a goal robbery, three minutes later Marin Ljubicic scored with a header (24th). A header from Felix Luckeneder (37th) landed on the crossbar.

After the restart, Moussa Kone, who was the only newcomer in the starting eleven despite an extensive purchasing program, quickly secured the lead with a brace (50th, 57th). Goals from Ibrahim Mustapha (69th), Philipp Ziereis (84th) and Thomas Goiginger (86th) followed.

