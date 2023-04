For Julia Grabher and Sinja Kraus, Thursday’s WTA clay court tournaments in Charleston and Bogota ended in the round of 16. Grabher from Vorarlberg lost to the Russian world number 17 in the USA. Ekaterina Alexandrowa scored 4:6 2:6, Kraus from Vienna also had no chance in the Colombian capital in a 2:6 2:6 against the Italian Nuria Brancaccio.

Read more …