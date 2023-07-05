Avimecc Volley Modica completes the technical staff with the physiotherapist Aprile

It will be there physiotherapist John April to treat, again this year, the muscles of the athletes of Avimecc Volley Modica. April’s confirmation completes the technical staff. The decision was taken by the club’s management, headed by the president Ezio Aprile. With Dr. Aprile, the blue-and-whites complete the staff he will support Coach Enzo Di Stefano in the next championship of series A3 of volleyball.

“I am happy and grateful to Avimecc Volley Modica for having renewed their trust in me – declares Giovanni Aprile – I found myself absolutely in synergy with all of them and working alongside coach Di Stefano, a person I respect, will be one more reason to continue to grow together. I thank the management group for the trust that has fully embraced what my center and I offer. In fact, Manu Medica will be the reference for the athletes of Avimecc Volley Modica as well as for physiotherapy and osteopathy, also for massage therapy, clinical pilates and sports nutrition. My collaborators and I – concludes Giovanni Aprile – will always strive to prevent, treat and optimize the performance of our athletes”.

