Home » Avimecc Volley Modica completes the technical staff with the physiotherapist Aprile
Sports

Avimecc Volley Modica completes the technical staff with the physiotherapist Aprile

by admin
Avimecc Volley Modica completes the technical staff with the physiotherapist Aprile

It will be there physiotherapist John April to treat, again this year, the muscles of the athletes of Avimecc Volley Modica. April’s confirmation completes the technical staff. The decision was taken by the club’s management, headed by the president Ezio Aprile. With Dr. Aprile, the blue-and-whites complete the staff he will support Coach Enzo Di Stefano in the next championship of series A3 of volleyball.

“I am happy and grateful to Avimecc Volley Modica for having renewed their trust in me – declares Giovanni Aprile – I found myself absolutely in synergy with all of them and working alongside coach Di Stefano, a person I respect, will be one more reason to continue to grow together. I thank the management group for the trust that has fully embraced what my center and I offer. In fact, Manu Medica will be the reference for the athletes of Avimecc Volley Modica as well as for physiotherapy and osteopathy, also for massage therapy, clinical pilates and sports nutrition. My collaborators and I – concludes Giovanni Aprile – will always strive to prevent, treat and optimize the performance of our athletes”.

Previous Post“Ragusani in the World”, the diva Susan Sarandon returnsNext PostTwelve year old risks drowning in Marina di Ragusa, saved by a surfer

See also  Neuroscience focuses on warm colors for toys to succeed in the market

You may also like

Sky Sports renews NBA basketball rights

Novek buys from the master. City will get...

Apple AirPods Pro: Health Features and Temperature Sensor...

the major challenges in the fight against doping

A Journey of Love and Contribution: Xinjiang Volunteer...

“You can get hurt, idiots”: Calmejane denounces the...

He doesn’t like the cold, but he took...

Guatemala Defeats Guadalupe 3-2 and Qualifies as Group...

The Return of Federer: A Grand Wimbledon Tribute...

Test matches: LASK wins, Rapid and WSG lose

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy