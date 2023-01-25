Before blowing out the candles, Xavi Hernandez wanted a present from his boys. The coach’s wish was fulfilled and, on his 43rd birthday, Busquets and his companions dragged Barcelona to the Copa del Rey semifinals. The match at the Camp Nou against Real Sociedad ended 1-0: Dembelé’s goal was decisive, but above all the expulsion of Brais Mendez, who left the blue-and-whites down to ten men even before the break.

Xavi chooses the formation that beat Real Madrid in the Super Cup: De Jong is in midfield with Pedri and Busquets, while Gavi advances in the trident with Lewa and Dembelé. First in the league and thrilled by the triumph in Riyadh, the Catalans want to take a step forward in the Copa del Rey as well. Opposite, however, is Real Sociedad in the best shape in history, back from 9 consecutive victories. Barça starts well and gives a show for half an hour. Imanol tries to annihilate the Blaugrana counterattacks by focusing strongly on high pressing, Xavi responds by ordering Ter Stegen to step over the lines. The German goalkeeper doesn’t have to repeat it twice: his throws are bread for the teeth of the unleashed Dembelé, who splits the opposing defense and puts in a couple of interesting balls. Lewandowski scores but the referee cancels everything for offside, Kubo almost takes the lead in Real’s first real action. It was still 0-0 at the interval, but the visitors were down to ten thanks to Brais Mendez’s 37th-minute ram on Busquets. Initially the midfielder is booked but then, after the intervention of the Var, he ends up straight in the shower.