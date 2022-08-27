On the evening of August 27th, Beijing time, a new round of the Premier League began. Manchester United beat Southampton 1-0 away with the goal of Portuguese midfielder B fee, and won the Premier League 2 consecutive victories.

Manchester United’s surprise 2-1 victory over old rivals Liverpool on Monday sparked a glimmer of hope for the Red Devils. In this game, Manchester United continued not to include Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup. In the first half, they did not gain a suppressing advantage over Southampton, and the game trend was not clear. At one point, fans thought it would be another loss to Brighton and Brentford. Fortunately, Portugal midfielder Fernandez stepped forward and scored a key goal, and Ronaldo, who was warming up on the sidelines after the goal, was also very excited.

In terms of new aid, Casemiro, who was transferred from Real Madrid, came off the bench in the second half to complete his debut for the Red Devils. It seems that the Brazilian giant is in good shape and performs well in midfield. Red Devils fans should see the start of the new signing soon.

Getty

Getty

SKY

Since Bruno Fernandes made his debut in February 2020, only Salah, Kane and Son Heung-min have scored more Premier League goals than the Portuguese.

Manchester United will challenge Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Thursday, aiming for a three-game winning streak in the Premier League this season.