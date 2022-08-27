Third case of West Nile, and the concern among the people of Belluno rises. Mayor and Ulss reassure: from Monday the health company, in agreement with the Municipality of Belluno, will provide a anti-mosquito kit available to those who want to use it.

THE NEW CASE

Meanwhile, yesterday afternoon the health company reported the third case of infection in West Nile. After the first import infection and the second manifested to a twenty-year-old from Belluno, who is still well, the third case hit a seventy-year-old “operating and domiciled in the province, residing in the Paduan area”. «The epidemiological investigation – explains Ulss – has highlighted the patient’s frequent trips from the home, as mentioned in the Belluno area, to the town of residence (in the Paduan area), with consequent environmental exposure in the area with a high incidence of West Nile. It is therefore almost certain that it is a case of “import” ».

THE CONDITIONS

The patient is now admitted to the Neurology department of the Padua hospital where he was transferred from the Feltre hospital for the evidence of “significant neurological symptoms, symptoms that sometimes complicate the picture of West Nile disease, especially in elderly subjects . “Although the case, as noted, almost certainly of” import “- continues the health company -, the Ulss Dolomiti Prevention Department, as a maximum precaution, will carry out some sampling of mosquitoes in the areas close to the local domicile in the next few days of the patient “.

PREVENTION

Also for this reason, starting from Monday, anti mosquito kits will be available. The collection point will be the ground floor of the former Court, at the entrance to the municipal offices in front of the elevator. There, every day from Monday to Friday from 10 to 12 and on Thursdays also from 15 to 17, trained personnel will be available to citizens to distribute the material made available by Ulss 1 Dolomiti free of charge. You can request the blister pack of anti larval pads to be used in manholes and drains, the technical brochure for their use, the information brochure on the behaviors to be taken and the attention to be paid to avoid the proliferation of mosquitoes, in addition to the retina to cover bins and other containers with standing water. Furthermore, the precautions already communicated in the order signed by the mayor on 8 August last, which can be downloaded from the Municipality website, remain valid.

MAYOR

“There is no need to panic – comments the mayor, Oscar De Pellegrin -, but in light of the circulation of the West Nile Virus and the two cases that have emerged in the province, it is right to respect the indications of the health care company and pay particular attention “. The kit serves precisely to contain the spread of the insect. «The distribution also in the Municipality makes it easier to collect the material – explains De Pellegrin -. We thank the health company, with which we are in constant contact, for what it is doing ». However, the kit will also remain available on the 5th floor of the San Martino di Belluno Hospital, in the pest control office, room 14, of the Prevention Department where it can be collected from Monday to Friday from 8.00 to 8.30.

THE ORDER

We are also proceeding with ordinary and extraordinary larvicidal interventions in inhabited areas, with the qualitative and quantitative monitoring of mosquitoes present in the area through the capture of adult insects and public information evenings for citizens, in addition to the collection of eggs referring to alien mosquito species . In the mayor’s ordinance, valid until October 31st, it is requested not to abandon objects and containers of any nature and size where rainwater can collect (cans, tires, waste, various scattered materials), to empty any container of use daily common with the presence of water and, if possible, to wash it and turn it upside down (basins, bins, buckets, watering cans). Not only that, it is also asked to hermetically cover the immovable water containers (bins, cisterns), to periodically cut grass and vegetation in gardens and lawns, to avoid the accumulation of waste of all kinds and to treat drains in a preventive form. and manholes.