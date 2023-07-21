Title: B Fee named captain of Manchester United as Ten Hag shakes up leadership

Date: July 21, 2023

Manchester United has announced B Fee as the new captain of their first team, replacing Harry Maguire. The decision was made by coach Erik ten Hag, who considered B Fee’s communication skills and tactical understanding as key factors in the appointment.

B Fee, a midfielder who joined Manchester United from Sporting Portugal in 2020, has established himself as a key player for the Red Devils. With 185 appearances under his belt, he has scored 64 goals and provided 54 assists, proving his worth on the field.

This captaincy change comes after Maguire’s dip in form, leading to a loss of his starting position and a decrease in match appearances. Maguire recently took to social media to reveal that Ten Hag had informed him of his removal as captain and the subsequent appointment of a new leader. Speculations have arisen, suggesting that Maguire might be leaving Old Trafford this summer.

The official announcement from Manchester United stated, “Bruno Fernandes has been named the new captain of Manchester United’s first team.” Fernandes, a Portuguese midfielder, has already shown leadership qualities by wearing the captain’s armband in previous matches. Coach Erik ten Hag confirmed Fernandes’ elevation to the captaincy, expressing confidence in his ability to lead the team.

Since joining Manchester United in 2020, Fernandes has been in sensational form, tallying an impressive 64 goals and 54 assists in 185 appearances. He has also been honored with the prestigious Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year Award twice. As the new captain, Fernandes is expected to guide his teammates towards success in the upcoming 2023/24 season and beyond.

This change in leadership signifies Ten Hag’s determination to revitalize Manchester United and restore them to their former glory. By handing the captain’s armband to B Fee, he aims to harness the midfielder’s skills and presence on the field to drive the team forward.

The decision has generated mixed reactions among fans, but many are hopeful that B Fee’s appointment will bring a fresh perspective and instill renewed vigor into the squad. Only time will tell if this decision bears fruit for Manchester United.

