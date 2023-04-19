Bad luck like Hujer! Experienced striker considers plums for tough coach

During the summer break, České Budějovice will undergo a number of changes. The moderator of Příklep, Honzo Homolka, was interested in whether the club management, as the most experienced player, had consulted with Pech about the strategy for the future. “This doesn’t belong to me. I’m a player, Jirka Novotný has been there since the decision-making, when he took over the role of manager and has responsibility,” explains the thirty-nine-year-old Pech.

At that moment, the moderator counters that when coach Modrý received an ultimatum from Motor management during the season, the experienced striker did not hold his tongue. “Yes, but it was unfortunate. We didn’t really know what to expect from it. So we win one game and then lose the next three, then what? This alone can throw you off,” reflects Pech.

The hockey program Příklep with a striker with Lukáš PechVideo : Sport.cz

Editor Jan Škvor agrees. He reminds that the aforementioned coach brought the South Bohemian club to the semi-finals. And then next season his future is built on whether he wins one game? “So you trust his work. But here it is suddenly said. If he wins, he’s good, you keep going. And if not, then it’s all wrong and you’re done,” he shakes his head.

Another thing caught the attention of both Příklep experts. It concerned former representative Jiří Novotný, who had long since finished his professional career. But he jumped into the game in an emergency and was one of the best. “He went for it, he is the heart of Jihocech, he didn’t leave the club alone. It’s surprising that he was better in the matches than the guys who have been playing it all season,” admits Pech. “It’s not a good business card,” adds the journalist. “Or for example Tomáš Čachotský, he has been playing in the first league all his life, then he came to us and was one of the best,” adds the hockey player.

In any case, the season did not go well for the engine, the playoffs escaped South Bohemia only at the very end. After a long break, Jágrovo Kladno will fight for bare status in the extra league. “I set myself the task of guiding the first line, I didn’t even push forward that much. The main thing was that Plekanec, Jágr and Kubík didn’t get a chance,” he recalls of the key battle, before which he had a virus and high temperatures. In addition, Kladno has to wait 42 days for the playoff. “That’s killing. Mr. Hořava said in Sparta that even a fortnight of waiting was long.”

Who will challenge Kladno in the playoff for the extra league? Opinions of experts in the program PříklepVideo : Sport.cz

The talk on the Příklep show also included Motor’s new coaches. South Bohemia will be led by Ladislav Čihák and Jiří Hanzlík. “We met Hanzelka in Vary. He is an excellent guy, direct. He was one of the architects of the title in Pilsen,” thinks Pech.

Journalist Škvor admits that when he found out who would be coaching Motor, he wondered how the experienced players would prepare under the leadership of one of the most demanding physical coaches in the extra league. “I don’t know how you’ll come to an agreement, but to undergo this at your age,” the journalist alludes to the fact that the team might not smell good to the most experienced players.

Photo: Václav Pancer, CTK From left Jiří Novotný from Budějovice, Milan Gulaš from České Budějovice, Zdeněk Doležal from České Budějovice and Stuart Percy from České Budějovice.

Pech responds to the first good one with a phrase from the movie “Marecka, hand me a pen” about plums. “I already have a plan, I was looking at Hujer to bring some plums,” reports Pech with a smile. Then, with a serious face, he adds that he has not discussed the preparation with anyone at the club yet. “They leave us free. I only talked to Jiřina at the end of the season. He knows that I want to be here in Prague with my family, the children have school and clubs here, my wife goes to the doctor, I would like to train here,” he does not hide that he would like to extend the practice that has worked for the past two years. “It is not a problem to send management values. And if they didn’t like something, I would come. But I hope they won’t say anything.”

Pech also admits that manager Novotný asked him about various coaching names when Motor was looking for a new coach. But he didn’t tell. “I didn’t want to get involved, I’m not good for that.