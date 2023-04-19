The Spanish Wave brings more Spanish talent to The Great Escape

The Spanish Wave, the internationalization project for Spanish musical talent promoted by Live Nation Madrid, returns to the festival in the south of England where they will perform Nuria Graham, Marina Herlop, Shanghai Baby y Orov’s. So next May 12 from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Horatio’s Brighton Pierwill be held The Spanish Wave Showcase & Fiesta Loaded with the best emerging national music.

So far this year, the great export wave of national talent has already crossed the ESNS (Groningen, Netherlands), The New Colossus (New York) and SXSW (Austin, Texas) festivals and now it is the turn of the iconic festival The Great Escape (Brighton) in which, for the second consecutive year, the platform presents a “showcase & party” on whose stage four Spanish artists selected after an open call will parade and who will be performing before the important industry and international press that is given rendezvous in the English seaside town.

The Great Escape is the Brighton-based festival that, for nearly two decades, has celebrated emerging music from around the world. Without a doubt, one of the most powerful and renowned showcases for bands in the take-off stage since the call brings together the most representative A&R from around the world. Before the performances you can enjoy the already famous “Mixer Party” presented by Ticketmaster Spain where professionals from all over the world will meet the Spanish artists and their highly valued professional “networking” equipment.

