Home Sports Badminton World Championships: Chen Yufei won the women’s singles runner-up jqknews
Sports

Badminton World Championships: Chen Yufei won the women’s singles runner-up jqknews

by admin
Badminton World Championships: Chen Yufei won the women’s singles runner-up jqknews

On August 28, Chen Yufei returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On the same day, in the women’s singles final of the 2022 World Badminton Championships held in Tokyo, Japan, China‘s Chen Yufei lost 1-2 to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi and won the runner-up.

On August 28, Chen Yufei returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Chen Yufei returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Chen Yufei failed to save the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Yamaguchi received treatment during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, champion Japanese player Akane Yamaguchi (second from left), runner-up Chinese player Chen Yufei (first from left), third runner-up Chinese Taipei player Tai Tzu-ying (second from right) and South Korean player An Seiying took a group photo at the award ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Chen Yufei fell behind in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Chen Yufei returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Chen Yufei failed to save the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, coach Luo Yigang (right) instructed Chen Yufei during the game break.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

See also  Shaanxi Province Children's Basic Gymnastics Instructor Training Class (Lianhu District Station) was held

On August 28, Yamaguchi returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Yamaguchi returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

[
责编：刘希尧 ]

You may also like

Us Open, Sinner beats Altmaier in the fifth...

The return of coach Mattioli Ambrovit Garlasco to...

Badminton World Championships: Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan win women’s...

Cremonese, Alvini: “We played an honest game, creating...

Lampard says Gordon will not strike and reject...

Nespoli, another absolute Italian title And this time...

Who is the 16-year-old who Chelsea spent 16...

The great night of Dybala, two goals at...

Colli Rovescalesi decided to sprint Buratti is still...

Against Atalanta grenade without Singo, Zima returns to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy