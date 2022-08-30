On August 28, Chen Yufei returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On the same day, in the women’s singles final of the 2022 World Badminton Championships held in Tokyo, Japan, China‘s Chen Yufei lost 1-2 to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi and won the runner-up.

On August 28, Chen Yufei returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Chen Yufei returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Chen Yufei failed to save the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Yamaguchi received treatment during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, champion Japanese player Akane Yamaguchi (second from left), runner-up Chinese player Chen Yufei (first from left), third runner-up Chinese Taipei player Tai Tzu-ying (second from right) and South Korean player An Seiying took a group photo at the award ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Chen Yufei fell behind in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Chen Yufei returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Chen Yufei failed to save the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, coach Luo Yigang (right) instructed Chen Yufei during the game break.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Yamaguchi returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

On August 28, Yamaguchi returned the ball in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Xiaoyu

[

责编：刘希尧 ]