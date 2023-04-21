BAIC Men’s Volleyball Championship Finals won the first victory to train newcomers to fight hard_Competition_Li Mu_Opportunities

Original Title: Beiqi Men’s Volleyball Championship Finals won the first victory to train the rookies to fight hard

On April 21, the 2023 National Men’s Volleyball Championship will start its finals. In the second round of the Wuyuan Division, the Beijing Auto Men’s Volleyball Team defeated the Hebei Men’s Volleyball Team 25-17, 25-22, 4-25, 25-21 and won their first victory in the finals.

The current National Men’s Volleyball Championship has entered the finals. Shandong team, Shanghai team, Hebei team and BAIC men’s volleyball team will compete for the championship of this tournament.

In the previous three races, the BAIC men’s volleyball team won first and second place in the first two races. Due to the absence of the main attacker Hu Zhenzhuo in the third round, the BAIC men’s volleyball team advanced to the finals in a thrilling manner. Before this championship game, the main players including the team Jiang Chuan, Wang Dongchen, Zhang Binglong and so on were all playing in foreign leagues. Head coach Li Mu faced the problem of the absence of the main players.

Li Mu regards this championship as a battlefield for training young players. Li Mu said that the most important thing in this championship is not the results, but to allow players who usually have less opportunities to participate in official competitions to have the opportunity to practice on the court and compete with strong teams. He expressed the hope that young players can cherish every opportunity in the game and work hard. By discovering the shortcomings of one’s own existence, one can gain and grow.

Text/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Chu Peng

