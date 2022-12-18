Home Sports Balbo on Alvarez: “He had dominated Argentina for years. With 15 million she was in Italy ”
Balbo on Alvarez: "He had dominated Argentina for years. With 15 million she was in Italy "

Balbo on Alvarez: "He had dominated Argentina for years. With 15 million she was in Italy "

The former Viola player comments on the super world championship played by Julian Alvarez, also sought by Fiorentina in the past

Abel Balboa former Viola striker, gave an interview to Libero. These are his words Julian Alvarezin the past market target also of Fiorentina:

“I was expecting Alvarez to explode, because Julian hasn’t been an extraordinary player since today, but for 5 years. I was sure he’d also make havoc at the World Cup. He’s also dominated Argentina for some time: I don’t understand how the Italian teams keep sleeping on the market, they could have taken him a year ago at 15 million Julian is a champion, much stronger than Dybala e lautaro martinez. Unfortunately for the two, one has appeared on the scene who is much better than them.

December 18, 2022 (change December 18, 2022 | 5:33 pm)

