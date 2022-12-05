original title:

Ball king Pele posted a message to report his safety: I am strong and will receive treatment as usual

Chinanews.com, December 4th, a number of foreign media recently revealed that the world champion Bailey had been transferred to a hospice ward because he did not respond to chemotherapy. In the early morning of the 4th Beijing time, Bailey posted a message on social media to report his safety. “My friends, I am strong and I am full of hope. I will continue to receive treatment as always and thank all the medical staff for taking care of me.”

Previously, according to the “Daily Mail” and the Brazilian media “Folha Sao Paulo” and other media sources, the 82-year-old football king Bailey who suffered from cancer has not responded to chemotherapy and is currently receiving palliative care and entering the hospice ward.

According to the “Daily Mail”, Bailey had been admitted to the hospital for treatment due to “body swelling” and “heart failure” before, but the treatment effect was not good.

And this time after the ball king issued a message to keep him safe, it also made many fans feel a little more relaxed. Bailey said he was strong and full of hope. At the end of the article, he also talked about watching Brazil’s World Cup match in Qatar.