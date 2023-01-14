More exclusive than a nautical club for nabobs with state-of-the-art yachts, or a London lounge reserved for the scions of the British capital’s high society. It is the so-called “30-point club”, a very small group in the young history of Treviso Basket whose members are just eight. The last entry in chronological order is that of Adrian Banks whose 32 points in the derby at the beginning of the year against Reyer represent the second performance of the season by a Nutribullet player for offensive production. «When you don’t play well and you’re in a crisis, or out of rhythm, work smarter, change something, change your approach. But when you play well and feel good, you work harder. Be more focused, repeat again and don’t settle », is the mantra written by Agent Zero on Twitter, to underline the moment of him and the team.

Needless to say, the undisputed dominus of the club of the 30 points in biancoceleste is obviously David Logan. Not counting a sensational 39-point performance offered at the PalaCornaro in Jesolo in a pre-season derby against Venice, the Professor counts no less than four trellises in official matches: the first acute of the Chicago guard together with the victory in the Porto League Cup S. Giorgio was the 32-point test against Andrea Costa Imola in the PalaRuggi match on March 17, 2019 won by TvB 76-84; exactly three months later, Logan decided to win game 3 of the final almost alone at the PalaFantozzi in Capo d’Orlando, making 36 in the 65-76 score which earned him promotion – needless to add that on this occasion the player scored twice between the MVP award of the playoffs and top scorer. In the season and a half spent in Serie A, said of Jesolo’s exploits, Logan reached or exceeded 30 on two occasions, both in autumn 2020: first against Brescia (defeat at Palaverde on 11 October 87-94, for Prof 30 points), then on 7 November in Casalecchio di Reno against Fortitudo (35 with 6 triples, 87-98 the final result in favor of the Treviso troop) on the evening of Michal Sokolowski’s debut.

If Logan is the undisputed king of the Trentellisti club and if Adrian Banks is the latest arrival (preceded by a week by Ike Iroegbu, 34 at Derthona), we must also remember who preceded them. To formally inaugurate the TvB record book was the controversial La’Marshall Corbett who, in his brief experience in the Marca, also managed to score 30 points: it was 18 October 2015, the PalaSassi location in Matera and the performance of the guard it was exceptionally recorded by hand since on the occasion the statistical service of the National Basketball League declared a forfeit due to a technical failure.

The second Trentellista from Treviso is not always fondly remembered by TvB fans: it is Ty Abbott, who took Corbett’s place due to the famous doping issue. Although having different characteristics from his predecessor and therefore struggling to fit into a tactical context designed by coach Pillastrini for a certain type of game, Abbott was capable of some exploits such as that of January 6, 2016 in the Palaverde match against Roseto (87-73) in which the former Theatine scored 30 with 8/8 from 2 and 4/10 from 3, to the delight of Carlo Zanatta, the historic rector of the University of Basketball who had jokingly become its patron saint.

Almost five months later the third member of the 30 club arrived, namely Marshawn Powell: in his third last game with TvB the power forward wrote 32 on the scoresheet in the 90-45 round of game 2 against Fortitudo Bologna, the only victory in those playoff semifinals. Another big man, John Brown III, reached 31 on 15 October 2017 at the PalaTriccoli in Jesi, without however preventing TvB from losing against the Marches 83-78. And if the statistics of A2 may seem inflated, it must be remembered that there was a Trentellist from Treviso also in BCL, namely Henry Sims who scored 31 on October 19, 2021 in Athens in the AEK den (77-92 the final for TvB). A real pity if you think that three months later he and all of Nutribullet would have gone astray, closing a very troubled year with a tiring salvation. Federico Bettuzzi