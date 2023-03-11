The Galician team, recently promoted this season, took the victory at the Palau (3-4)

The Brazilian signed the first goal of the match, with barely a minute played

A golden opportunity to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the table, which Barça lost today at home. The azulgranas, who had just signed two wins, received Noia who, far from paying the nerves for his debut at the Palau, became strong and ended up signing the surprise of the day, with a solvent victory (3-4).

BAR WE LINEUPS Barça Feixas, Ortiz, Catela, Adolph, Ferrao. Also played: Matheus, Coelho, Antonio, Pito, Sergio Gonzalez, Lozano, Marcenio. Noia Portus Apostoli Henrique, Marcelo, Nico Rosa, Lluc, Neves. They also played: Gomes, Jabá, Silva, Altamirano, Machado, Power, Pirata. goals 1-0 M.1 Ferrao. 1-1 M.2 Neves. 1-2 M.17 Jába. 2-2 M.24 Pito. 2-3 M.25 Power. 2-4 M.27 Silva. 3-4 M.40 Adolfo. Referees Lazaro Angulo and Santander Flamarique. TA: Lozano; Neves, Gomes, Jabá, Silva, Power, Pirate. Pavilion Palau Blaugrana 3,039 spectators.

All the few were placed in Ferrao that, after several months he returned to the parquet, recovered from his discomfort in the Achilles tendon. And his reappearance could not have been better, opening the scoring scoring after just a minute of the game, taking advantage of a good assist from Ortiz.

The joy was brief and in the next play, Alisson returned to put the tables in the light. An electric start that was maintained in the subsequent plays, with Barça conceding several chances to the Galicians.

Even so, and despite the fact that the pace did not drop, the options did not end up turning into goals in either of the two parts. Four minutes from the end, Ortiz had the clearest, after a great action by Pito that took him to the defense, but the Noia goalkeeper ended up clearing the danger to a corner.

But what came was the visiting team’s goal, which took oil out of its worst moment and culminated a counter through Edu Jabá who sent the duel to rest with an advantage for the Galicians.

After going through the changing rooms, Barça went on the attack to start the comeback. He got it through Pito who stole the ball from Pirata’s feet to aim for the back of the net. He had the third Adolfo in the next action but only before the goalkeeper did he hit the post.

Marlon Velasco’s team had lowered pressure in defense in this second set, crouching waiting for his chance, which came soon. In an action from set pieces, they took advantage of the gift of the Barça defense to score the third, obra de Raggiatti. And the fourth still came, also from set pieces. Rebound in the defense, Bruno Gomes caught it and gave it to Douglas who did not fail against Feixas.

Then the fatigue began to be noticed in the Barcelona ranks, with the majority of the squad recently arrived from their international commitments. They were the worst minutes for Velasco’s men on the track. He even missed a double penalty that Pito sent to the stands.

But Barça should never be considered dead and with a minute to go, almost on the rebound, Adolfo scored the third to tighten the score and put pressure on the rookies. The final siege was not enough for the blaugranas to seal the draw.