The Juventus team finally returns to victory with a great performance from the first minutes. The challenge had only one possible result and this Udinese team didn’t let their feet go on their heads, playing their match and bringing home a great success. Today we reach Bologna and Max Allegri’s bianconeri in the standings. A success that boosts morale and will certainly allow them to face next week’s match at home against the Rossoneri in the best possible way. Let’s not lose the technician’s statements Andrea Subtil at the end of the match.