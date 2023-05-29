Barcelona celebrates Busquets and Alba, Espanyol in B – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARCELONA, MAY 28 – It’s the last match at the Camp Nou for Jordi Alba, who can’t hold back his tears, and Sergio Busquets, who smiles and then, at the end of the match, is lifted and thrown into the air by his teammates. They are two players who made the history of the club and will now go away, and their teammates ‘celebrate’ them with a 3-0 win against Mallorca thanks to two goals from Ansu Fati and a goal from Gavi, two ‘jewels’ of the youth field. And the 26th ‘clean sheet’ of the season also arrives for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who therefore equals the La Liga record set by Francisco Liano of Deportivo La Coruna in 1993-’94.



The injury to Baldé partially spoils the Blaugrana celebrations, as he will have to be sidelined for two months and will therefore miss the Nations League finals with the Spanish national team.



Now, after 66 years, the legendary stadium in the Les Corts neighborhood will close for at least a year and a half due to renovation work and Barça will move to the Montjuic Olimpico.



The challenge for third place between Atletico and Real Sociedad was played at the Metropolitano in Madrid, won 2-1 by Simeone’s team. But Basque Real is also smiling, because the defeat of Villarreal, 2-1 with Rayo Vallecano, gives the team from San Sebastiàn the certainty of fourth place and therefore of participation in the Champions League.



At the bottom, the other Barcelona team, Espanyol, relegated, drawing 2-2 with Valencia, a result that did nothing to avoid the fall in the ‘Segunda Division’. (HANDLE).

