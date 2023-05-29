Home » Barcelona coach Xavi wants to talk to Messi about a possible return
“There is no doubt that I will talk to him. If Messi came back, it would help our football a lot. I also told our president (Joan Laporta),” Xavi said in an interview with Spanish magazine Sport. “He still has a lot of years ahead of him at the top level, but the decision will be purely up to him,” he added.

Messi left Barcelona after 21 years in the summer of 2021, after not renewing his planned contract because the Catalan club could not afford him due to the Spanish league’s financial fair play. “Barca” won the title this year for the first time without his contribution and dominated La Liga after four years.

“The title is of extraordinary importance because we won it without the best player of this club and the world,” Xavi said. He added that Messi’s possible return would not mean changes in the system he has been practicing since arriving in autumn 2021. “No, it would be the same ideas, the same model. Messi in Barcelona can play in many different positions,” he added.

