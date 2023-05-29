by palermotoday.it – ​​2 hours ago

At the conclusion of the environmental education projects promoted by the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Sicily, with the contribution of Rotary International District 2110 Sicily and Malta and the BioParco of Sicily, the handover ceremony was held this morning…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“An essay for the respect and protection of the environment”, awarded to the winning students of the competition appeared 2 hours ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».