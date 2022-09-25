Barcelona, ​​in the match against Inter, valid for the 3rd day of the group stage of the Champions League, will be in full emergency in defense

Barcelona, ​​in the San Siro match on 4 October against Inter, valid for the 3rd day of the Champions League group stage, will be in full emergency in defense. As Marca reports, in fact, not only Koundé, but also Ronald Araujo will miss the match against the Nerazzurri.

For the Uruguayan even the World Cup is at risk, given that the adductor injury of the right thigh puts him at risk also for Qatar. Bad news for Xavi’s team, which in all likelihood will play against Simone Inzaghi’s boys for second place in the group behind Bayern Munich.

