The most important match of the 27th day of the Serie B championship is certainly Bari-Frosinone, with the yellow and blue leaders visiting the third-placed Apulians, putting their promotion ambitions to the test.

The match is played on a Saturday afternoon with a mild and sunny climate and the number of spectators is more than satisfactory: according to data provided by the Bari press office, there are 38,553 spectators (7,651 season-ticket holders, 667 visiting fans). .

The north curve, almost completely packed, ensured good cheering for the entire ninety minutes; in addition to the vocal support, the clapping was successful, capable of offering a nice glance; in the last juncture of the race, the scarf and the lighting of some torches were worthy of note.

From Frosinone, the 667 away fans took their places in the sector reserved for them behind the “No surrender” banner and appeared well coloured, supporting the boys on the pitch throughout the match.

The match on the pitch, stingy with emotions, ends with a score of 0-0, a result that is perhaps more comfortable for the guests but which still keeps Bari’s hopes alive.

Massimo D’Innocenzi