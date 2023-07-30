Basket Golfo continues with Mattia Venucci

The roster available to coach Cagnazzo rises to 7 players, with a fundamental player for the economy of the yellow and blue game. Mattia is the third confirmation of the new team, for him it will be the fifth year in yellow and blue and he will start again from his 122 appearances and 1913 points scored, at an average of almost 16 per game.

A championship concluded, in that game 5, against Oleggio, with a mix of emotions for Mattia, the tears for the injury, of which he himself had immediately understood the seriousness and the joy after the final outcome, with the conquest of the B national. The latter was a jolt, which probably gave him one more reason to say to himself “I want to be there too” and to begin, with great motivation, the long journey towards returning to the parquet. The operation of 19 June was the first obligatory step and afterwards, with great will, Mattia left and is forging ahead. But there will be a long way to go, surely, in this meantime, he will be an important reference to help the many new teammates to fit into the group and when he returns to the field, he will be an important upgrade for the team.

These are his words after the renewal: “I would like to thank the president Ottorino Lolini and the club, for giving me the opportunity to wear this shirt again. I don’t like taking things for granted and seeing that due to my injury, I will most likely have to miss the whole first leg, having had their trust and being able to wear the Piombino shirt again, makes me very proud and happy.

It will be a new team, in a much more difficult and competitive championship than last year. The desire to improve daily and the desire to create a real group must be the basis, to be able to have our say in this championship.”

The words of coach Cagnazzo: “I am very happy that an agreement has been reached with Mattia. We all know that he will be our joker, we are waiting for him with the conviction that he will come back stronger than before, both as an athlete and as a person, because these difficulties, which he is now going through, will temper him further. I have a deep understanding with Mattia, both on a basketball and human level, often a glance is enough to understand each other and this is an added value. He will be able to be a very important leader for our team, at the beginning with advice and ideas, then slowly, when he returns to the field, with his personality and qualities.”

