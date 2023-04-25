Basketball BBL: Bonn vs. ALBA – live ticker – 31st matchday – 2022/2023

20. 19:51 Mid-term conclusion:

At the end of the first half, Shorts countered Lô’s treble and put the team in the typical magenta jersey at 46:38. And this lead could have been significantly higher, but the Berliners managed to stay in the game with a few runs. In between, the home side led by more than 15 points. Tyson Ward in particular stands out for the baskets, because with 11 points and 3/3 he is the top scorer of both teams. Berlin made a lot of turnovers early on, but then they got their problems under control and at the same time ran a much better offensive.

20. 19:47 End of 2nd quarter

20. 19:45 Karsten Tadda! The German scores from the left corner and slightly improves Bonn’s three-point quota. It’s looking pretty decent there now.

17. 19:39 Coach González’s team are making good progress. However, Smith then complains about not being given an and-one for him and receives the technical foul on him.

16. 19:35 The 5:0 run is already a good start. First Jaleen Smith hits from downtown, then Louis Olinde frankly fooled after Smith’s miss. Baskets head coach Tuomas Iisalo takes a quick time-out to stop the run.

15. 19:33 Louis Olinde converts only one of his two free throws. Your 18 points so far are a very poor value and not what you are used to from leaders. They still have to step it up a notch.

15. 19:32 Now there’s a threesome for Bonn! And responsible for that is Sebastian Herrera. Tyson Ward had previously scored his third treble!

Maodo Lô is causing his fourth turnover with an attempted lob on Koumadje and miscommunication. So far, the Berliners have not taken good care of the ball and play carelessly when in possession.

12. 19:26 Tyson Ward scores for three! In transition, Shorts plays into the corner, then there is a quick extra pass and Ward welds the ball in from the inside right.

11. 19:24 And TJ Shorts can now also enter the box score with a middle-distance throw that is typical for him.

11. 19:23 Beginning of 2nd quarter

10. 19:23 Conclusion 1st Quarter:

Judging by the hit rates alone, you’d think it’s a boring and hard-to-watch game. But that is by no means the case. The pace is high, the intensity is high and both teams are not hesitating. So the hosts are already in 20 field tests! The fans are whipping them on and that doesn’t just show in the narrow lead.

10. 19:21 End of 1st quarter

9. 19:19 Not much to see from TJ Shorts yet. He was just about to pull towards the basket, then stopped and made a stepping error trying to gain some space.

8. 19:15 Sebastian Herrera has a particularly short fuse today. As soon as he has some space, the trigger is pulled without hesitation. But the whole thing is not yet crowned with success, because it is at 0/3 from downtown.

7. 19:14 Jonas Mattisseck converts an important threesome for the guests. So far, the game has been characterized not only by the high intensity and energy, but also by many misses.

5. 19:12 The home team really wants to, you can see that in the first few minutes. Many hustle plays support this thesis.

4. 19:09 Alba Berlin shows a face known from the last games. Already the third turnover in the first four minutes. And they don't act decisively under the defensive board either.

3. 19:07 And scratches let it rip again! He delays briefly under the basket, lets his opponent jump into the void and thus has an easy time stuffing into the free basket.

1. 19:05 Leon Kratzer puts the men in the magenta jersey ahead with a smashing putback dunk!

1. 19:04 game start

18:56 The Berliners definitely want to secure first place. This also has to do with the subsequent program in the playoffs. “Of course nobody wants to play against Bayern in the semi-finals,” said Berlin’s managing director Marco Baldi about the importance of this game. Berlin’s coach Israel Gonzalez is full of praise for today’s opponent: “Bonn is the best team this season”.

18:53 Friends of offensive basketball should get their money’s worth in this game. With around 89 points per game, both teams have one of the best attacks in the BBL. There are also good odds from the field and the threesome. A spectacle is actually pre-programmed.

18:51 From their point of view, both teams made their last game in the BBL positive. The Telekom Baskets Bonn won away against the MLP Academics from Heidelberg with 91:74, but they struggled for a long time in the game. Alba, on the other hand, was successful against the Rostock Seawolves with 104:79, even if the men from the Baltic Sea were able to keep up with their outstanding three-man quota in the first half. Still, they were able to completely rest players like Sikma and Lô and benched some starters early in the game. These breaks could be of great benefit to the home side.

18:47 Greetings from the people of the capital from Platz an der Sonne. To change that, the first step would be for the guests to win this game. In order for them to have everything in their own hands, they must win by a difference of more than six points. Because that way they would win the direct comparison and end up ahead of the albatrosses with the same record.

18:40 The time has finally come and the leader has to compete against his pursuer! And the pursuer can be quite self-confident, because the Bonners are the only team in the BBL that has not yet lost in front of their own audience. In numbers it looks like this: 14 wins in a row is not matched by a single defeat. Looking at the history between the two clubs can give them even more extra motivation. The two have already met four times in the final series, the Berliners were able to win 57 of the 82 games and the Baskets also lost out in the first leg with 76:81.