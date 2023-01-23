“I address the Olimpia fans, rightly disappointed and disoriented by the worst moment of the last three years”: thus begins the message that Ettore Messina addresses to the Milan fans the day after the defeat in Reggio Emilia. “The team fights in defense and clearly suffers in attack, as is clear to everyone – continues the president and coach of the Italian champion club – . I am primarily responsible for the construction and day-to-day management of the team, as the owners are well aware, who, as always, will evaluate my work at the end of the season. Sport has always told stories of difficult years after exciting moments and vice versa. We are living one.”