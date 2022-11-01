It is really a party in Munich, with schools, shops and restaurants closed, apart from some inevitable beer halls, and there are very few Bavarians around. But along the streets of the center you do not hear any other language than Italian. Black and blue stain the very central Marienplatz, the “Piazza di Maria”, symbol of the city: in front of the New Town Hall, small groups of Inter fans, arriving from all over Italy, take turns taking the ritual selfie with a view of the famous Glockenspiel , one of the largest music boxes in the world.