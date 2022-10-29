A goal from the former Inter player decides the final against Athletico Paranaense, ten from 43 ‘

“Predestinado.” Gabriel Barbosa is the king of the Libertadores: Flamengo returns to the top of South America and once again the former Inter striker puts it to sign. After last year’s defeat with Palmeiras, Mengao wins 1-0 against Athletico Paranaense and wins the third Copa in its history.

NOT ONLY GABIGOL — For the third consecutive year, the Libertadores final pits two Brazilian teams against each other. On the one hand there are the Rossoneri of Dorival Junior, who focuses on the experience of many old acquaintances of European football: they are the owners David Luiz, Filipe Luis, Gabigol and the former Fiorentina Pedro, while they start from the Everton bench, Diego (yes, that of Juve), Pulgar and Vidal, who recovers in extremis. On the other hand, there is Furacao, led by Felipe Scolari, who after the success in the semifinal against Palmeiras dreams of lifting the first Copa in its history. He had come close in 2005, dragged by a baby-Fernandinho, who returned home in the summer after 17 seasons between Shakhtar and City. The spotlights are all for Vitor Roque, center forward born in 2005, baby star with a 300 million clause, already in the crosshairs of the great Europeans.

THE MADNESS OF HENRIQUE — At the Estadio Monumental, the home of the Ecuadorians of Barcelona de Guayaquil, Flamengo and Athletico immediately played with their cards exposed. The Mengao restarts in speed, focusing on the flashes of Gabigol, De Arrascaeta and Pedro, the Furacao tries to dominate by exploiting the physicality of Fernandinho and associates. Scolari’s men start well and, on 11 ‘, they waste a double chance with Vitinho and Santana. Flamengo responds with Rodinei, Gabigol tries to invent by widening on the left wing but hits the rocky central opponents. The pace is low, the opportunities do not rain, as opposed to the errors that are numerous on both sides. The definitive turning point comes in the 43rd minute: Pedro Henrique, Athletico defender, remedies the second yellow card with a late tackle on the newly entered Ayrton, left-back deployed in place of the injured Filipe Luis. See also up to date!Through the introduction of talents, Quanhongchan officially settled in Guangzhou | Daily Economic News

MORE GABI — Immediately after the expulsion, Flamengo rises to the chair and Athletico never recovered. The referee conceded five minutes of injury time in the first half, and in the 49th minute Gabigol reached a cross from Everton Ribeiro at the far post and passed Bento by putting his foot on it. The former Inter Milan grinds records: for the fourth time he scores in a Copa Libertadores final and rises to 29 goals in the competition, becoming the most prolific Brazilian along with Luizao. Flamengo rejoices, Athletico Paranaense is petrified: to overturn it with one less man would need a company. After the break, Felipe Scolari tries to turn it around by inserting fresh players (four substitutions made between 46 ‘and 65’), while Flamengo remains compact and makes the first change in the 71 ‘, sending Vidal onto the field. The ball of the game remains in the hands of Mengao, Gabigol touches the brace and Pedro tries repeatedly, but without success, to find the door and close the game. The Furacao resists, but fails to settle the score. It ends 1-0, with yet another decisive stamp of the usual Gabigol.

October 30, 2022 (change October 30, 2022 | 00:33)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

