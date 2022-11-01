Alberico Sonego, 86, former DC mayor of Colle Umberto for a term and deputy mayor for a second term, passed away on Monday 31 October in the hospital in Vittorio Veneto. He had been ill for about two years, but suffered from sudden pulmonary edema, for which he was immediately taken to the hospital where he passed away. A well-known person in the diocese of Vittoriese, a native of San Martino di Colle Umberto, he was orphaned by his father Antonio Sonego, who, as a major in the army, had fought in Africa during the Second World War. Taken and interned in a prison camp by the British, Antonio later died probably suffering from yellow fever. His body was found in a mass grave only in 1975 and the honors of war were paid to him.

This is how his daughter Mariarita recalls Alberico: «Having lost his father, his mother Maria entrusted him to his paternal uncle, who made him grow up in some religious colleges, including the Cistercian monastery of Chiaravalle. He studied at the classical high school, later found work within the Action, the information body of the diocese of Vittorio Veneto, where he served as an administrative clerk and reporter. Alberico therefore became a freelance journalist, enrolled in the regional register of Venice.

«He was elected mayor with the Christian Democrats in the Municipality of Colle Umberto, for a mandate. Then he was deputy mayor for another term, but being the mayor at the time employed in Rome for professional commitments, my father took his place and was practically regent of the municipality for another five years “, concludes the daughter. Alberico Sonego also had another important task, namely as procurator in the Cistercian monastery of San Giacomo di Veglia, where he carried out administrative functions. Alberico Sonego leaves his wife Luciana, children Giannantonio, Mariarita and Francesco, daughter-in-law Nadia and Ida, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives. The funeral ceremony will be held at the monumental church of Castello Roganzuolo on Thursday at 3pm. After the service, the body will be buried in the cemetery of Castello Roganzuolo. The family does not ask for flowers, but for “good works”.