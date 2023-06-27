National Park: A documentary about country life

A very special jewel of the local Alps is the Kalkalpen National Park. Lined by the rivers Steyr, Enns and Krems, it is home to the beech forest, Austria’s largest contiguous forest area with old beech stands.

On Wednesday, at 9:05 p.m., ORF III will be looking for clues in the documentary “Country life: Around the Steyr National Park”: The tour leads from the convivial bowling in the inn to the district music festival and the anniversary of the traditional music band to the moody cider morning pint. In the valley of the Feitelmacher and in the Schmiedleithen open-air museum there are also traces of local iron processing. It is also shown that the Enns can be navigated with rafts or with a floating alpine hut.

