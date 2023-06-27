Switch game face-to-face Nintendo Direct Nintendo 2023 “June Nintendo Direct Face-to-face Nintendo Direct” lazy bag!Switch game news released in the second half of the year

Nintendo Direct in June 2023-Switch game lazy pack for the second half of the year (continuously updated)

The second half of the Nintendo Direct, which made video game fans break the bowl, is finally here! “Nintendo” surprised to announce on June 20 that the second half of the “2023 Nintendo Direct” will be broadcast live at 23:00 on June 21 (22:00 Taiwan time). More game information about “Pikmin 4” and Nintendo Switch games scheduled to be released in 2023 will be announced. The Nintendo Direct in the first half of the year announced information about the Zelda game, which is really exciting! In the second half of June, the Nintendo Direct will bring 40 minutes of game news. Let’s take a look at the game introduction of the June Nintendo Direct!

2023 June “Nintendo Direct” full video

2023 June “Nintendo Face-to-face” Switch game in the second half of the year-“Super Mario Bros. Surprise”

The game “Super Mario Bros. Surprise” is coming to the Nintendo Switch platform

The new “Super Mario Bros.” game “Super Mario Bros. Surprise” is coming to the Nintendo Switch platform! This game is a new masterpiece that has only come out after 11 years since the launch of “New Super Mario Bros. U” in 2012. Mario and his partners will break through enemies and various mechanisms, and run with all their strength to reach the flagpole at the finish line.

Through the newly-appeared props "Surprise Flower", the gameplay of each level will undergo a huge change.

Through the newly-appeared props “Surprise Flower”, the gameplay of each level will undergo a huge change. Water pipes will move, enemies will emerge in large numbers, characters may undergo shape changes, etc., completely changing the previous game experience. Each level is full of various “surprise” elements, bringing unprecedented changes to the game.

In addition, “Super Mario Bros. Surprise” supports multiplayer play, and can play with up to four players

Playable characters in the game include Mario, Luigi, Tonobio, and of course Brigitte, Daisy, and Yoshi. In addition, “Super Mario Bros. Surprise” supports multiplayer play, and you can have fun with up to four players. Just share the Joy-Con handle, and you can play with friends and family.

Just share the Joy-Con handle, you can play with family and friends.

It is also worth mentioning that Surprise Flower can even speak, Mario may also transform into an elephant and so on. This game is full of different kinds of fun!

It is also worth mentioning that Surprise Flower can even speak, Mario may also transform into an elephant, etc.

Switch game “Super Mario Bros. Wonder” game video introduction

2023 Switch game “Super Mario Bros. Wonder” launch time

Scheduled release date: 2023/10/20

Supported Chinese: Traditional Chinese / Simplified Chinese

More switch “Super Mario Bros. Surprise” game information

2023 June “Nintendo Direct” in the second half of the switch game – “Super Mario RPG” remake

After 27 years, the “Mario RPG series” shows a new look with new graphics on the Nintendo Switch platform.

After 27 years, the “Mario RPG series” shows a new look with new graphics on the Nintendo Switch platform. Still retaining the atmosphere of the original, presented in colorful colors, players can once again step into the adventure world of “Super Mario RPG” through brand new 3D graphics!

The background of the story of “Super Mario RPG” is that Mario went to Bowser’s Castle in order to rescue the imprisoned Brigitte, and successfully defeated Bowser.

The background of the story of “Super Mario RPG” is that Mario went to Bowser’s Castle in order to rescue the imprisoned Brigitte, and successfully defeated Bowser. I thought I could rest assured! However, a huge sword fell from the sky and pierced directly into Bowser Castle. Mario was blown away by the powerful impact, and was forced to embark on a journey to find Brigitte again.

He learned that the “Star Road”, a path that can fulfill people’s wishes, was destroyed by the sword that stabbed Bowser’s Castle, and the fragments of the sword──”Star Fragments” were scattered all over the world.

He learned that the “Star Road”, a path that can fulfill people’s wishes, was destroyed by the sword that stabbed Bowser’s Castle, and the fragments of the sword──”Star Fragments” were scattered all over the world. The adventure begins, and Mario, together with reliable partners such as Maro, Gino, Bowser, and Brigitte, will collect star fragments and restore a peaceful world where wishes come true.

In the adventure scene, in addition to encountering monsters and enemies, you will also encounter various mechanisms to block Mario’s forward route.

In the adventure scene, in addition to encountering monsters and enemies, you will also encounter various mechanisms to block Mario’s forward route. Waterways, volcanoes, and even above the clouds, players can use Mario’s “jumping” action to explore these adventure scenes.

The combat method in the game adopts “command combat”, and players can choose actions from the options.

The combat method in the game adopts “command combat”, and players can choose actions from the options. However, it’s all about timing and pressing the button that will make or break a battle. When the button is successfully pressed, a “!” symbol will be displayed on the screen, which is the best time to attack or defend. If the player is not used to pressing the timing, he can refer to the “!” symbol on the screen to operate the button. It is worth mentioning that the “!” symbol will disappear automatically after pressing the button several times in succession.

When the button is successfully pressed, a "!" symbol will be displayed on the screen

Switch game “Super Mario RPG” remake game video introduction

2023 Switch game “Super Mario RPG” remake release time

Scheduled release date: 2023/11/17

Supported Chinese: Traditional Chinese / Simplified Chinese

More switch “Super Mario RPG” game information

2023 June “Nintendo Direct” in the second half of the switch game – “Luigi’s Mansion 2” remake

“Luigi’s Mansion 2” Remake

2023 Switch game “Luigi’s Mansion 2” remake release time

Scheduled release date: Not yet announced

2023 June “Nintendo Face-to-face” Switch games in the second half of the year-

“Princess Peach name undecided”

The Nintendo Direct in June will be full of “Mario” series of game works. The most surprising thing is that after the announcement, a new Switch game with “Princess Peach” as the protagonist will be launched, but The name of the game is currently undecided, and the release date may be in 2024.

The Nintendo Direct in June will be full of "Mario" series of game works. The most surprising thing is that after the announcement, a new Switch game with "Princess Peach" as the protagonist will be launched

The princess doesn’t have to be rescued this time

As the game video released at the Nintendo Direct is presented in 3D, it seems that Princess Brigitte will transform? This time the princess doesn’t have to be rescued anymore! Knock on the bowl together and look forward to the official news in the future.

2023 Switch game “Princess Peach (Princess Peach) name undecided”

2023 Switch game “Princess Peach (Princess Peach) name undecided” remake release time

Scheduled release date: Not yet announced

continue reading the report

2023 June “Nintendo Direct Meeting” Switch game in the second half of the year – “Detective Pikachu Lightning Returns”

The long-rumored “Detective Pikachu” really launched a switch game

The long-rumored “Detective Pikachu” has really launched a switch game! “Detective Pikachu Lightning Returns” is an adventure game with Pokémon features and puzzle-solving elements. The protagonist is a “talking uncle Pikachu” who calls himself “the famous detective”. This uncle Pikachu loves coffee very much. Although his speech and behavior are always a bit awkward, it is not annoying.

And a young man named Tim and this Pikachu became partners. Together with the power of many Pokémon, they will solve the mysteries of various events that happened in “Lyme City”, a city where people and Pokémon co-exist.

And a young man named Tim and this Pikachu became partners. Together with the power of many Pokémon, they will solve the mysteries of various events that happened in “Lyme City”, a city where people and Pokémon co-exist. . What kind of adventure journey will the famous detective uncle Pikachu and Tim, the “famous detective partner”, embark on, waiting for players to experience it for themselves!

What kind of adventure will the famous detective uncle Pikachu and Tim, the "famous detective partner", embark on, waiting for players to experience it for themselves

Switch game “Detective Pikachu Lightning Returns” game video introduction

2023 Switch game “Detective Pikachu Lightning Returns” launch time

Scheduled release date: 2023/10/6

Supported Chinese: Traditional Chinese / Simplified Chinese

More switch “Detective Pikachu Lightning Returns” game information

2023 June “Nintendo Face-to-face” Switch game in the second half of the year-“Sonic Superstar”

Sonic’s new game “Sonic Superstar” is about to land on the Switch gaming platform

Sonic’s new game “Sonic Superstar” is about to land on the Switch game platform! This time, Sonic the Sonic Boy embarks on a brand new adventure with his partners Tails, Knuckles and Amy! They will set foot on the mysterious island “Polaris Islands”, which is home to huge creatures. You must use the new ability “Emerald Power” to fight against Dr. Egghead and Fang Guba, two enemies who plot to capture huge creatures and realize their ambitions!

In the game, when players obtain a kind of Chaos Emerald, they can unlock a special “Emerald Power”

In the game, when players obtain a kind of Chaos Emerald, they can unlock a special “Emerald Power”. Each emerald power has a different effect, and can be used to defeat enemies, climb waterfalls, and even dash through the air. These abilities will help players overcome various challenges and advance the story. In addition, the “Sonic Superstar” switch game adopts a 4-player cooperative multiplayer mode for the first time. In addition to playing alone, you can also enjoy the fun of the game with your family and friends!

In addition, the "Sonic Superstar" switch game adopts a 4-player cooperative multiplayer mode for the first time.

Switch game Sonic Boy “Sonic Superstar” game video introduction

2023 Switch game Sonic Boy “Sonic Superstar” launch time

Scheduled release date: Autumn 2023

Support 4 players

2023 June “Nintendo Face-to-face” Switch game in the second half of the year – “Super Dance Wario Maker”

“Super Dance Wario Maker”

2023switch party game plus one more! The brand new “Super Dance Wario Maker” is a nonsense and funny somatosensory game, players can enjoy playing more than 200 mini-games!

This game will make full use of the player’s whole body, and respond to different game themes through various actions

This time the game will make full use of the player’s whole body, and respond to different game themes through various actions. The key to successfully clearing the level is whether you can make the correct action in an instant!

Only need two sets of Joy-Con, you can play 2-player cooperative play with another player, and work together to pass the level

Only need two sets of Joy-Con, you can play 2-player cooperative play with another player, and work together to pass the level! In addition, the switch “Super Dance Wario Maker” game supports a party mode with up to 4 players. Super slapstick hilarious game, all played by Valio-style rules. The game design is full of interactive fun, so that players can devote themselves to it and share happy moments with friends and family.

Switch "Super Dance Wario Maker" game supports up to 4-player party mode.

Super slapstick hilarious game, all played by Valio-style rules. The game design is full of interactive fun, so that players can devote themselves to it

Switch game “Super Dance Wario Maker” game video introduction

2023 Switch game “Super Dance Wario Maker” launch time

Scheduled release date: 2023/11/3

2023 June “Nintendo Face-to-face” Switch game in the second half of the year-“Pikmin 4”

“Pikmin 4”

“Pikmin 4” is an adventure game, in which players will become new members of the rescue team and explore an unknown planet full of life. On this planet, you will meet fantastic creatures like Pikmin and Ou Qing, the rescue dog of the rescue team. Your goal is to rescue the victims and repair the spaceship, and embark on a journey of discovery with Pikmin and Ou Qing.

When you blow the whistle, Pikmin will follow you and help you complete various tasks.

When you blow the whistle, Pikmin will follow you and help you complete various tasks. You can throw Pikmins and have them perform various tasks for you. Likewise, search and rescue dog Ou Qing is also a reliable companion. You can not only explore the ground, but also explore the underground world. The underground has a completely different environment from the ground. You can discover mysterious organs, unknown protozoans and brand-new treasures. Maybe there are still victims waiting for your rescue.

An important concept in the game is “don’t worry too much”, you can give instructions to Pikmin and Ou Qing

An important concept in the game is “Don’t worry too much”. You can give instructions to Pikmin and Ou Qing to move as many items as possible within the limited time. As you rescue more castaways, you can perform more activities in the spaceship’s camp. In addition, the game also has the function of exploring at night. At night, the protozoa become more ferocious. You’ll also come across glowing Pikmins that only appear at night. You need to protect the Luminous Nests, which are the target of protozoa attacks, and use the power of Luminous Pikmin to protect them.

On this planet, there are many tasks waiting for you to explore and complete.

On this planet, there are many tasks waiting for you to explore and complete. These tasks can only be accomplished with the help of Pikmin and Ou Qing. Are you ready for adventures in the world of Pikmin 4 with these cute friends?

Switch game “Pikmin 4” game video introduction

2023 Switch game “Pikmin 4” launch time

Scheduled release date: 2023/7/21

2023 June “Nintendo Direct Meeting” Switch game in the second half of the year – “Dragon Quest Monster Wonderland 3: The Journey of Demon Prince and Elf”

“Dragon Quest Monster Wonderland 3 The Journey of Demon Prince and Elf”

“Dragon Quest Monsters Wonderland 3: The Journey of Demon Prince and Elf” is the latest game work in the “Dragon Quest Monsters Wonderland” series. The protagonist of the game is the demon prince Pizarro who appeared in the previous work “Dragon Quest IV”.

Pizarro was cursed by his Demon King father, unable to attack monsters, so he became a monster master and fought side by side with monsters.

Pizarro was cursed by his Demon King father, unable to attack monsters, so he became a monster master and fought side by side with monsters. During the adventure, he met Rosalie, an Elf girl, and the two embarked on various journeys in the devil world together. Players will play the protagonist Pizarro, determined to take revenge and climb to the top of the Demon Race. In the game, you can recruit various monsters as partners to start a dark adventure.

Players will play the protagonist Pizarro, determined to take revenge and climb to the top of the Demon Race.

Switch game “Dragon Quest Monster Wonderland 3: The Journey of Demon Prince and Elf” game video introduction

2023 Switch game “Dragon Quest Monster Wonderland 3: The Journey of Demon Prince and Elf” will be released

Scheduled release date: 12/1/2023

Supported Chinese: Traditional Chinese / Simplified Chinese

2023 June “Nintendo Face-to-face” Switch games in the second half of the year-“Fashion Dreaming”

In the Switch game “Fashion Dreams”, players can express themselves to their heart’s content and create their own fashion brand

In the Switch game “Fashion Dreaming”, players can express themselves to the fullest, create their own fashion brand, design fashionable clothing and accessories, show their creativity and unique style, attract the attention of many people and get “press” Thumbs up”! In addition to fashion design, players can also participate in fashion shows, fashion events and fashion competitions to lead the trend and let you build your own fashion empire!

In addition to fashion design, players can also participate in fashion shows, fashion events and fashion competitions

In addition to fashion design, players can also participate in fashion shows, fashion events and fashion competitions

Switch game “Fashion Dream” game video introduction

2023 Switch game “Fashion Dream” launch time

Scheduled release date: 2023/11/2

Supported Chinese: Traditional Chinese / Simplified Chinese

2023 June “Nintendo Direct” in the second half of the switch game – “Fate/Samurai Remnant”

The story background of “Fate/Samurai Remnant” is set in Japan during the Edo period, presented in a Japanese style, and the characters are active on the streets of Asakusa and Yoshiwara.

The story background of “Fate/Samurai Remnant” is set in Japan during the Edo period, presented in a Japanese style, and the characters are active on the streets of Asakusa and Yoshiwara. Players will describe the fierce battle from the perspective of the ronin “Miyamoto Iori” and the servant “Saber”. Participate in a ceremony called “The Ritual of the Full Moon”. This ritual involves a battle between 7 masters and 7 servants of the heroic spirits, fighting for the wish machine “Full Moon Tool” that can grant wishes.

In the game, players will be able to interact with various characters, explore the streets, and complete various entrusted tasks.

In the game, players will be able to interact with various characters, explore the streets, and complete various entrusted tasks. During the battle, players can take turns operating the master and servants to challenge hostile servants or giant monsters. With the help of skills such as “cooperation skills” and “resonance skills”, players need to make good use of the cooperation between the master and slaves to survive and win the ceremony.

Switch game “Fate/Samurai Remnant” video introduction

2023 Switch game “Fate/Samurai Remnant” launch time

Scheduled release date: 2023/9/28

Supported Chinese: Traditional Chinese / Simplified Chinese

2023 June “Nintendo Face-to-face” Switch game in the second half of the year-“FREDERICA (Frederica)”

The stage of the story of the switch game “FREDERICA” takes place in a kingdom that has been deprived of words.

The stage of the story of the switch game “FREDERICA” takes place in a kingdom that has been deprived of words. Why on earth would a king deprive people of their speech? And what awaits the players in the abyss is hope or despair? In order to find the king who took away the words, the 7 protagonists will go to the deepest part of the labyrinth.

The 7 protagonists have their own different weapons, including swords, bows, fists and magic…etc.

The 7 protagonists have their own different weapons, including swords, bows, fists and magic…etc. It is up to the player whether to use 1 protagonist to advance alone, or to relay forward with a partner. Obtain props after defeating monsters, and then return to the stronghold to strengthen the equipment. In one battle after another, the 7 people will become stronger and stronger, let’s go back and forth between the maze and the stronghold! The props obtained in the maze can be brought back to the stronghold and used as materials for producing weapons and crops. And can then go deeper into the maze. In addition, after being defeated by monsters, some of the obtained items will be lost, so please be careful.

Switch game “FREDERICA (Frederica)” game video introduction

2023 Switch game “FREDERICA (Frederica)” launch time

Scheduled release date: 2023/9/28

Supported Chinese: Traditional Chinese / Simplified Chinese

2023 June “Nintendo Face-to-face” Switch games in the second half of the year-

《STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R》

“STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R” is a remake of the second work in the series “STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY”.

“STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R” is a remake of the second work in the series “STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY”. This work uses the latest picture technology to fully upgrade the original version. The art style in the game combines exquisite 3D and nostalgic 2D pixel characters, and redraws all character illustrations to present a more refined picture. In addition, the game invited the original dubbing actors to participate in the recording, providing full dubbing for all events for the first time.

In terms of combat, the characteristics of the “STAR OCEAN” series are retained, the combat rhythm is faster, and it provides more fun to cooperate with partners.

In terms of combat, the characteristics of the “STAR OCEAN” series are retained, the combat rhythm is faster, and it provides more fun to cooperate with partners. In this newly remastered “STAR OCEAN”, players will once again embark on an adventure to protect the planet and find love. This voyage will allow you to enjoy a new game experience and storyline.

Switch game “STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R” video introduction

2023 Switch game “STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R” release date

Scheduled release date: 2023/11/2

Supported Chinese: Traditional Chinese / Simplified Chinese

2023 June “Nintendo Direct Meeting” Switch game in the second half of the year-“Persona Tactics Edition”

Persona 5 Tactics is the latest installment in the Persona series

“Persona 5 Tactics Edition” is the latest work in the “Persona” series, presented in the form of a strategy simulation RPG. This work continues the classic fighting features of the series, such as 1more and total attack, and brings a smooth experience of fighting side by side with partners.

The story happened on the eve of the graduation ceremony, and the members of “Phantom Thieves of Heart” spent their leisure time at the Lublanc Cafe.

The story happened on the eve of the graduation ceremony, and the members of “Phantom Thieves of Heart” spent their leisure time at the Lublanc Cafe. Suddenly, the door of the coffee shop changed, and Joker and his group accidentally broke into an incredible different world. There, they met a girl who called herself “Elu the Revolutionary”. Players will unravel the mystery of the true identity of “Revolutionary Elu”, and face various challenges with her, reveal the truth, and complete the mission.

There, they met a girl who called herself "Elu the Revolutionary". Players will uncover the mystery of the true identity of "Revolutionary Elu"

Switch game “Persona Tactics” game video introduction

2023 Switch game “Persona Tactics Edition” launch time

Scheduled release date: 2023/11/17

Supported Chinese: Traditional Chinese / Simplified Chinese

2023 June “Nintendo Face-to-face” Switch games in the second half of the year-

Manic Mechanics

Manic Mechanics is a chaotic party game

After “Outlaws in the Kitchen” and “Outlaws in the House”, it’s another game that challenges friendship! Manic Mechanics is a chaotic party game where players team up with up to three fellow mechanics to serve the islanders on Octane Island. The goal of the game is to progress through tasks in the five communities on Octane Isle and challenge the Master Technicians who rule each area of ​​town. In a hectic race against time, you’ll need to fix as many vehicles as you can, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors and miniature submarines, and maybe even encounter UFOs!

The game contains 25 unique garage levels, each with unique challenges

The game contains 25 unique garage levels, each level has unique challenges, allowing you to feel unlimited fun and challenges. Completing the garage level is only the first step, mastering the level and beating your team best score will require a combination of coordination, skill and determination. In Manic Mechanics, you and your mates will demonstrate excellent collaboration and repair skills to meet the needs of the islanders and succeed. Get ready to put on your tool belt for this hectic and fun mechanic adventure!

Switch game “Manic Mechanics (Super Crazy Technician)” game video introduction

2023 Switch game “Manic Mechanics (Super Crazy Technician)” launch time

Scheduled release date: 2023/7/13

Supported Chinese: Traditional Chinese / Simplified Chinese

2023 June “Nintendo Face-to-face” Switch game in the second half of the year-“Fae Farm (Forest Forest Farm)”

“Fae Farm”

“Fae Farm” is a game that builds a comfortable home exclusively for players on the magical land of Azoria.

“Fae Farm” is a game that builds a comfortable home exclusively for players on the magical land of Azoria. In this game, players can go on free-for-all adventures, explore a beautiful magical world, and set out to grow their home, while forming deep friendships with a variety of fascinating characters and experiencing the magical ways of infusing magic into everyday life.

In the game, players can tailor their own characters and delve into the arts of various crafting, cooking, and pharmaceutical skills.

In the game, players can tailor their own characters and delve into the arts of various crafting, cooking, and pharmaceutical skills. This will allow you to grow plants, craft various items, and explore more interesting content in your home. You’ll interact with other characters, complete quests, communicate, exchange items, and enjoy this magical and fantastical farm adventure!

Switch game “Fae Farm (Forest Forest Farm)” game video introduction

2023 Switch game “Fae Farm (Forest Forest Farm)” launch time

Scheduled release date: Winter 2023

Supported Chinese: Traditional Chinese / Simplified Chinese

2023 June “Nintendo Face-to-face” Switch games in the second half of the year-

“Horse Girl Pretty Derby Bloody Noisy Thanksgiving Festival! “

“Horse Girl Pretty Derby Bloody Noisy Thanksgiving Festival! 》is a horse racing girl game presented in dot matrix style

“Horse Girl Pretty Derby Bloody Noisy Thanksgiving Festival! “is a horse racing girl game presented in a dot matrix style. This time it brings a spring fan appreciation festival. Players will turn into horse racing girls, participate in team battles of various competitive events, and start fierce competitions with the goal of winning.

There are four items to choose from in the game.The first is the “Great Obstacle Race”. The stage of the competition is not limited to the playground, but you can also pass through shopping streets and private houses

There are four items to choose from in the game. The first is the “Great Obstacle Race”. Not only is the competition stage limited to the playground, but you can also pass through shopping streets and private houses, making the competition more exciting and interesting. Then there is “basketball”. Players need to use venue mechanisms and props to skillfully throw the ball into the basket and show gorgeous skills. “Dodgeball” requires the use of killing ball skills to avoid being hit by the opponent and survive to the end. In the “Big Eater” competition, players need to challenge their food limit and compete to become the top eater.

Through the teamwork between characters and the display of competitive skills, players can enjoy the story of a horse race girl full of youth and passion

In the noisy Thanksgiving Festival, the teams will compete fiercely. Which team can dominate the Thanksgiving Festival? Through the teamwork among the characters and the display of competitive skills, players can enjoy the story of a horse race girl full of youth and passion.

Switch game “Racing Horse Girl Pretty Derby Bloody Noisy Thanksgiving Festival! “Game video introduction

2023 Switch game “Racing Horse Girl Pretty Derby Bloody Noisy Thanksgiving Festival! 》Time to market

Scheduled release date: 2024

Supported Chinese: Traditional Chinese / Simplified Chinese

2023 June “Nintendo Face-to-face” Switch game in the second half of the year-“Palia”

“Palia”

“Palia” is a free-to-play multiplayer simulation game. Players will be placed in the village of Kilima. In addition to traditional farm life, you can also establish friendship with the local Maqui people and learn the stories behind them

“Palia” is a free-to-play multiplayer simulation game. Players will be placed in the village of Kilima. In addition to traditional farm life, you can also establish friendship with the local Maqui people and learn about the stories behind them. Even develop a romantic relationship. In the game, you can give back to the community by honing skills such as fishing, hunting, farming, crafting, cooking, etc., and you can also create a unique home through decoration and customization functions. Each game update will bring new content, including new missions and stories, so that players can continue to enjoy the fun of the game.

In the world of “Palia”, you will have the opportunity to explore, cooperate and communicate with other players, and jointly solve the mysteries about ancient humans.

In the world of “Palia”, you will have the opportunity to explore, cooperate and communicate with other players, and jointly solve the mysteries about ancient humans. The game provides a space away from the hustle and bustle, where you can enjoy exploring, building, and co-creating your own unique experience with other players.

Switch game “Palia” game video introduction

2023 Switch game “Palia” launch time

Scheduled release date: Winter 2023

Supported Chinese: Traditional Chinese / Simplified Chinese

2023 June “Nintendo Face-to-face” Switch games in the second half of the year-

“Mario + Crazy Rabbit Star of Hope” DLC The Last Star Hunter

“Mario + Crazy Rabbit Star of Hope” DLC The Last Star Hunter

Players will land on the planet once full of sweet music, but now it has become silent “Melody Garden”, in order to restore the harmony of the planet, outsmart the last mischievous star hunter “Konya”.

Players will land on the planet once full of sweet music, but now it has become silent “Melody Garden”, in order to restore the harmony of the planet, outsmart the last mischievous star hunter “Konya”. Rescue and recruit powerful Novas, and plunge into tactical battles against new enemies.

Rescue and recruit powerful Novas, and plunge into tactical battles against new enemies.

2023 Switch game “Mario + Crazy Rabbit Star of Hope” game video introduction

2023 Switch game “Mario + Crazy Rabbit Star of Hope” DLC The last star hunter

Listing time: already on sale

Supported Chinese: Traditional Chinese / Simplified Chinese

