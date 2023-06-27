Lindner on the “Weimar Triangle”: Poland demands a debt exemption for military spending

A photo together in front of the flags of France, Poland and Germany outside of Ettersburg Castle, a short walk on the gravel path, the photographers and cameramen in tow, next photo stop. And on the way back, the Federal Minister of Finance bends down briefly, the black castle cat gets a pat – and Christian Lindner gets more photos.

The most important date of the meeting of finance ministers as part of the discussion format „Weimarer Dreieck“ is over in less than ten minutes.

The core message documented in pictures: France, Poland and Germany stand together in the person of Bruno Le Maire, Magdalena Rzeczkowska and Lindner.

