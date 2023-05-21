Bayern loses at home to Leipzig, Dortmund tries to overtake – Football

news-txt”>

When they looked close to their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title, Bayern Munich lost 3-1 at home to Leipzig, after taking the lead through Gnabry in the 25th minute. But then, in the second half, goals by Laimer, Nkunku (from a penalty) and Szoboszlai (again from 11 metres) reversed the situation. So now the Bavarians remain at 68 points in the standings and risk being overtaken by Borussia Dortmund, second at -1, who play on the Augusta field on Sunday. Then there will be only one day left until the end of the championship.

The final round will also be decisive for assigning the last of the four places that Germany deserves in the Champions League (Leipzig took the third). Freiburg and Union Berlin will play it, currently tied for fourth with the goal difference in favor of the team from the capital, who lost 4-2 to Hoffenheim today. Union will host Werder Bremen next Saturday, while Freiburg will go to Frankfurt to visit Eintracht. In the queue, the relegation of Hertha Berlin is mathematical.