Bayern Munich: Out of the DFB Cup – Benjamin Pavard's unfair action

DFB Cup The end in the quarterfinals

The grossly unfair action by Bayern defender Pavard
DFB Cup The end in the quarterfinals

The grossly unfair action by Bayern defender Pavard

| Reading time: 2 minutes

Pavard saw a yellow card for his unsportsmanlike conduct

Source: Getty Images/Alexander Hassenstein

Bayern fly out of the DFB Cup. After the defeat in the quarterfinals against Freiburg, players and coaches are proving to be good losers. In the decisive scene of the game, however, defender Benjamin Pavard makes a gross unsportsmanlike behavior that is reminiscent of the district class.

Dhe FC Bayern out again. For the third time in a row, the DFB Cup final will take place without Bayern Munich. After the 1: 2 against SC Freiburg, the disappointment among the players was great. Thomas Tuchel gave fair congratulations to Freiburg, who had earned their victory with their passionate fight. “It’s very bitter because we can’t fix anything. Losing a knockout game is not good, it will keep us busy for a while,” said Bayern’s new coach, who suffered his first defeat in his second game.

One of his players wasn’t as fair as the coach during the game. Benjamin Pavard caused the excitement of the evening in injury time. Referee Harm Osmers awarded Jamal Musiala’s penalty after a clear handball in the 94th minute. An undisputed decision, the protests from Munich were limited.

Lucas Höler sunk the penalty in stoppage time

Source: dpa/Peter Kneffel

Freiburg’s Lucas Höler grabbed the ball and wanted to put it on the penalty spot. But Pavard stood there and worked the point with his cleats. Again and again he stepped on the point and destroyed it. Probably in the hope that this will disturb Höler when taking the penalty.

Musiala refuses to shake hands

Osmers showed Pavard a yellow card for gross unsportsmanlike conduct. Höler was not impressed by the theater of the Bayern defender, chased the ball under the crossbar, shot Bayern out of the cup and his team into the semifinals. After the game, Freiburg coach Christian Streich wanted to high five with Musiala. But the Bayern star was obviously so frustrated that he refused to shake hands and simply passed Streich.

Out in the quarterfinals against Freiburg - the third DFB Cup final in a row will also take place without FC Bayern

Bayern-Aus in the quarterfinals

After the roaring 4:2 in the top game of the Bundesliga against BVB last Saturday, Bayern experienced the bitter disappointment against Freiburg just three days later. “Emotionally, the win against Dortmund was a real hooray. Now we are emotionally down to earth or even a little further down,” said Thomas Müller.

See also  Cagliari generous but in the end Juve wins 2-1

