She was the player of the evening: Lea Schüller opened the semi-finals goal with her goal to make it 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Arsenal. FC Bayern coach Alexander Straus sees great potential in the 25-year-old.

FC Bayern against FC Arsenal – and 20,000 fans in the Munich Arena, who created a great atmosphere on Tuesday evening. It got particularly loud in the 39th minute: Lea Schüller scored with a header to make it 1-0 against Arsenal. But the striker also caught the eye in defence: With two strong saves on the line, the 25-year-old secured the FC Bayern women a good starting position for the second leg on Wednesday next week. She was named Player of the Match for her outstanding performance.

Torjägerkanone is already in the showcase

And she also received special praise from her coach Alexander Straus: “She has the potential to become one of the best strikers in the world. She did a great job scoring.” The 1.73 meter tall Schüller already proved last season that she can score a lot of goals: With 16 goals she secured the top scorer cannon and was voted soccer player of the year. It is currently nine hits.

Schüller – the woman with the goal instinct

She also shows her goal instinct in the national team: In 45 games she scored 30 times for the DFB selection. The 25-year-old has been playing for FC Bayern since 2020, before that she was active at SGS Essen. At the end of last year, she prematurely extended her contract with the Munich team until 2026. Because Schüller wants to continue hunting for titles with the FC Bayern women.

Top game for German championship

After the German championship in 2021, this season should also end with the title. On Saturday, table leaders VfL Wolfsburg will face FC Bayern for the summit meeting – many expect the top game in the Bundesliga to be the preliminary decision in the fight for the championship. “Both teams are equal, the form on the day will decide,” predicted Bayern President Herbert Hainer, adding: “We have the home advantage. Wolfsburg lost recently, the momentum is on our side.”

With a win, FC Bayern (40 points) could overtake the double winner at the top (42). Possible advantage: Bayern have one day more break than the Wolves, who are still challenged at Paris St. Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

