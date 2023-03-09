With the victories against Paris, FC Bayern is sending an important signal to its international competition. Coach Julian Nagelsmann is the big winner when it comes to reaching the quarterfinals. Munich are now one of the favorites for the title in the Champions League.

FC Bayern also wins the second leg against Paris St. Germain and advances to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Choupo-Moting shoots Munich on the road to victory. Gnabry makes everything clear shortly before the end.

Dhe FC Bayern has passed one of the most important endurance tests in recent club history. The progress against Paris St. Germain is a signal to the international competition. Keeping a clean sheet against the star ensemble in both rounds of 16 shows the potential of this team.

Reaching the quarter-finals is extremely important for Julian Nagelsmann in particular. The rating of this season depends largely on the performance in the Champions League – the 35-year-old coach is in focus and would have been heavily criticized if he had been eliminated. Nagelsmann withstood the enormous pressure and his measures bore fruit. He has used the right tactics several times recently, and Bayern can play result-oriented and effectively under him.

also read

After problems and a lot of unrest around the club at the beginning of the year, he is currently doing very good coaching work. Nagelsmann has the team alternate between a three-man and a four-man defense and has made the courageous and correct decision to rely on the 22-year-old Josip Stanisic instead of the more experienced Joao Cancelo in external defense at this stage of the season.

Bayern were also lucky in the second leg against Paris on Wednesday evening in Munich, after goalkeeper Yann Sommer made a mistake PSG would have made it 1-0 must. But overall there were two games played professionally and confidently by the Munich team over long stretches. They acted more passionately and cohesively than the team around superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé. In Matthijs de Ligt they have a real defensive boss who, with Dayot Upamecano, can shape Munich’s central defense for years.

Far from reaching the limit

The numbers speak for Bayern: They kept a clean sheet for the fourth time in a row in the premier class, setting a club record. This season they have won all of their eight games in the world‘s most important club competition, beating big clubs like FC Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan and now Paris.

also read Armageddon Championship Series

Munich are among the favorites for the title. On the one hand, because they are far from reaching the limit of their performance, as they themselves recognize. On the other hand, because their squad is strong across the board. In addition to Cancelo, Nagelsmann brought on the stars Sadio Mané, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané against Paris. Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernández were injured or suspended.

also read

It was a special football evening in Munich. Not a victory full of glamor and spectacle, but a trend-setting success that can carry this team far in this season in the Champions League, which is so important for Nagelsmann.