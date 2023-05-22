Be Fearless “Kingston’s Ready Player One Bounty” Main Race Open_TOM News

Kingston is committed to promoting the development of the global game e-sports industry. In addition to sponsoring many well-known professional teams and building an e-sports system, Kingston will also provide support for professional and private events. The current popular e-sports game “League of Legends” is used in this event. This game has a huge influence among players, and more than one million players are online at the same time every day.Kingston not only provided high bonuses and massive prizes for this event, but players who participated in the competition had the opportunity to compete with the anchor gods on the same stage, showing each other’s unique skills and highlighting moments!

In the previous auditions, the 26 teams recruited went through fierce competition and layers of screening, and finally 4 teams from the Hamburger Team, the Ikun Team, the Ah Dui Team, and the Tourist Team entered the main competition. Let us look forward to it together Their brilliant performance.







During the competition period from May 22nd to June 3rd, the Huya live broadcast room will broadcast the whole process. Not only will there be exciting events, but after the competition that day, the winning team will be invited to comment, analyze and answer questions about the elite moments and players. The question with the most comments from the barrage audience. This event adopts the latest version of the national server of the League of Legends, and it will be held in the Ionia area of ​​China Telecom. The competition mode is Summoner’s Canyon-Competitive Recruitment Mode (5BAN).

All teams registered for the audition will be ranked and screened according to the average rank (current season) of the 5 players in the team, and the top 16 teams will be eligible for the civil audition. The 16 teams in the folk audition will be randomly drawn and divided into four groups, with 4 teams in each group. The top four BO1 single-elimination will be conducted in the group, and the top four teams will advance to the main match of this competition.

The 12 anchor teams will be divided into groups by lottery, with 3 anchor teams in each group, and 4 teams that will advance to the audition. The game adopts a BO1 single round robin system, and the top 2 in the group advance to the knockout round. The knockout round adopts the top 8 single-elimination BO5 knockout round, and finally decides 2 teams to enter the final. The two winning teams will go to the BO5 finals, and the winning team will win the championship.







The lineup of 12 anchor teams in this competition is very strong, among them there is Tiger God who has won the TGA Elite Challenge. He is the founder of the Giant Hydra Second Flow Weapon Master and the highest rank in both Chinese and Korean dual servers in history. The Jax player is still the No. 1 single king in the S7 national server single and double queue, and the top 30 in the S7 Korean server single and double queue. His hero weapon proficiency ranks first.

In the second TGASOLO Classic competition, Tiger God also won the championship. In addition, there is SoloFeng, a retired former professional player who once played for the Huangde Yaoshi team and was regarded by players as the first passer-by ADC in the national server. The star-studded resurgence, this trump card battle is bound to be exciting.







Kingston has prepared generous bonuses and prizes for this event, including 50,000 yuan for the champion, 20,000 yuan for the runner-up, 10,000 yuan for the third place, and 4,000 yuan for the 4th to 8th place. The four folk teams that qualify will receive rewards: Kingston FURY Beast (Beast) series DDR5 RGB memory 6000MT/s 16GB League of Legends limited co-branded models, a total of 20 sets.

Not long ago, Kingston also launched a League of Legends-limited joint series of storage products, including the Kingston FURY Beast series memory with the theme of Runaway Lori Jinx, the Kingston XS2000 mobile solid-state drive set with the theme of Hayate Sword and Yasuo, and Swift Scout. Teemo-themed Kingston DTKN flash drive set, and Void Daughter Kai’Sa-themed Kingston DTKN flash drive.

The limited series of storage products launched by Kingston and League of Legends not only have the characteristics of high performance, large capacity and outstanding quality, but the unique theme limited design can also meet the needs of players for personalized storage products, so that more players can Experience different game fun through Kingston’s high-performance, high-quality and high-value storage products.







The e-sports competition that we are cheering for has already started, and Kingston and Huya will bring fans a full live broadcast of the event. This is a contest between the strong. If you are also a loyal player of “League of Legends”, come to the live broadcast room to see the demeanor of various players and anchors!

About Kingston Technology Corporation

From big data to laptops and personal PCs, to IoT-based smart devices and wearable devices, to embedded design and contract manufacturing, Kingston is involved in all aspects of people’s lives, work and entertainment. The world‘s largest PC manufacturers and cloud hosting companies are inseparable from Kingston’s products and solutions in their manufacturing, and Kingston’s enthusiasm for innovation continues to promote the development and innovation of global technology. Kingston strives to surpass itself, continuously expands its business areas, and meets the needs of more customers by providing efficient solutions, and expects to see a better prospect.



