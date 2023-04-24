Esport – League of Legends – Nisqy: “There was no chance that we would lose this final”

MAD Lions hadn’t been spared criticism in recent weeks, especially from European fans who didn’t want to see you qualify for the Mid-Season Invitational (the first intercontinental tournament of the season, in London in May) via a victory of G2. Did it affect you?

In truth, we didn’t care. Whether people say you deserve it or not, there’s a point system that’s in place and there’s nothing you can do about it. But above all we wanted to qualify ourselves (by winning the split therefore), because we knew we could do it. You feel so much better when you go to MSI because you deserve it… It’s going to give us a boost. We prove to everyone that we deserve our place, we beat all the top teams. We are the No. 1 team in the LEC.