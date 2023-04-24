Govern or plan | The New Century

Colombia is an extremely difficult country to govern at all levels, be it municipal, departmental or national. Most of the leaders come to office with great expectations, thinking of carrying out a well-planned government process, with solid indicators and goals, even trying to leave traces for the future of their regions or their country, as appropriate. the case. In fact, they give all the effort to the construction with the communities of the Development Plan, and are even convinced of the possibility of an ideal state.

But the reality is very different, the first dilemma they face when assuming their posts is that of governing devoting a large part of their time to immediately resolving the nation’s urgent issues or sitting down to plan the course of the country. Although it might be thought that both purposes can be carried out in parallel, the day-to-day does not allow them.

Those technical teams that strive to establish medium- and long-term roadmaps and that are constantly looking for creative ideas in other latitudes, to incorporate them into our country, are becoming more and more relegated. Development plans end up in desk drawers and planning offices only turn to them to try to prove that one administration is better than the last.

The Nation’s problems are so complex that, on certain occasions and given the many fronts that the Government must attend to at the same time, the most that can be done is to “put out the fires” and hope that the issues do not become a national trend. .

Media pressure does not wait, society demands immediate enforcement, which somehow forces the leaders to govern retail, just to resolve the current situation. For all this, it is that legislation becomes increasingly irrelevant, and, for this reason, the country is full of laws that have laudable purposes but that never went beyond promulgation, in other words, that were not even released. Hence, it is a mistake to think that a reform of any kind, per se, solves the problems of a certain sector.

One of the ways to overcome some of these difficulties is to commit to decentralization with greater determination. Formulating public policies from the territories with full knowledge of the realities of each one of them, but, in the same way, also executing them from there, and not by remote control, as on certain occasions usually happens. There are hundreds of examples of work under this scheme, obviously, with articulation from the central level.

If you really intend to promote actions that remain over time, that truly transform the country and allow us a better future, you have to agree. Pave a path in which all sectors share and that involves multiple leaders of the country. Betting on success and not failure, but, above all, thinking about future generations and not exclusively ours.