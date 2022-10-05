Original title: 2 newly infected people in Chaoyang District, Beijing were previously carpooled to Beijing to visit family members of confirmed cases

The Beijing News, according to Beijing Chaoyang official WeChat,From 15:00 on October 4th to 16:00 on October 5th, 2 new cases of new coronary pneumonia virus infection were added in Chaoyang District, Beijing, all of whom were quarantined observers associated with confirmed cases in other provincesa family member of the confirmed case yesterday,On October 1st, they shared a car with others from Hohhot, Inner Mongolia to visit relatives in Beijing. Their temporary residence in Beijing was Unit 4, Building 15, Anhuaxili Community, Anzhen Street.On October 3, as a close contact of a confirmed case in another province, he was isolated and transferred to a designated hospital for treatment.

Chaoyang District has responded quickly to the epidemic situation, and has taken measures such as flow tracing, investigation and control, classified transfer, nucleic acid testing and other measures as soon as possible. At present, the risk points and personnel involved in Chaoyang District have implemented isolation and control measures, involving other areas. Risk information has been synchronised across the board. Continue to temporarily control Buildings 14 and 15 in the second district of Anhuaxili, and implement the control measures of “stay at home and provide door-to-door service”; Building, Building 16, Building 3, Building 5, Yard 3, Huangsi Street, Building 1, Building 3, Building 4 in Waiguan West Street Community, Building 21, Building 23, District 1, Anhuaxili , Building 24, as well as Building 1, District 1, Anhuaxili, where the China Puppet Art Theatre is located, and Building 12, District 1, Anhuaxili, where Jingkelong Supermarket is located (all of which include the bottom business) are temporarily controlled and controlled. Out of the area, pick up items at different peaks” management and control measures, referring to the management of medium-risk areas, business units are temporarily closed. Grid management is carried out on the enclosed area to the south of the auxiliary road on the south side of the North Third Ring Road, to the west of Anhua Road, to the north of Waiguan Xie Street, and to the east of the auxiliary road on the east side of Gulouwai Street. Nucleic acid amplification testing. In the next step, dynamic adjustments will be made based on the development of the epidemic and the results of nucleic acid testing.

Involving major risk points

October 2nd, 8:40-3rd, 16:00, public toilet downstairs, No. 24, District 1, Anhuaxili

October 3

10:35-11:00, Jingkelong Supermarket (Anhuaxili Store), Building 12, District 1, Anhuaxili

11:00-11:15, Tianxin Haibo Fresh Vegetable and Fruit Market, Building 12, District 1, Anhuaxili

11:30-12:00, in front of the China Puppet Art Theatre, No. 1 A, District 1, Anhuaxili, Anzhen Bridge

Please report to the community (village), work unit, hotel where you live, or call the Chaoyang CDC hotline 87789709 immediately and take the initiative to report to the community (village), work unit, or hotel you live in if you meet the time and space of the above-mentioned activity track or receive a pop-up prompt from the health treasure. Special Note,Please go to the public toilet downstairs at No. 24, Anhuaxili District 1, from 8:40 on October 2 to 16:00 on October 3. From 11:30 to 12:00 on October 3, please pass by the Chinese Puppet Art Theater from 11:30 to 12:00. Personnel must report on their own initiative.

Half of the National Day holiday has passed, please continue to understand, support and cooperate with various epidemic prevention policies, and insist not to travel to medium and high-risk areas and counties (cities, districts, flags) where local epidemics have occurred within 7 days, travel out of Beijing and self-driving tours Personnel should take the initiative to report, and when taking public transportation such as planes and trains, they should wear masks in the whole process, reduce contact with others, and do personal protection, nucleic acid testing and health monitoring. If there is an epidemic risk on the way, cooperate on the spot to implement epidemic prevention measures , suspend entry and return to Beijing. After entering and returning to Beijing, conduct 2 inspections in 3 days, complete a nucleic acid test within 24 hours of arriving in Beijing, and complete the second nucleic acid test within 72 hours after an interval of 24 hours. No gatherings, gatherings, or going to crowded places within 7 days. Please take the initiative to notify the community, unit, hotel, etc. immediately after receiving calls, text messages, health treasure pop-ups, health treasure yellow codes or red codes to alert risk personnel to those who intersect with the officially announced case activity trajectory, and those who enter or return to Beijing from risk areas. Report, and cooperate with various prevention and control measures such as centralized isolation, home isolation, health monitoring, and nucleic acid testing.

Beijing Chaoyang District Center for Disease Control and Prevention

October 5, 2022

