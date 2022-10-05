He Xiaobing: The space of gold and crude oil is corrected, and the starting point from the low point is used as a defense at 10.05

In both trading days on Monday and Tuesday, the gold, crude oil, and the US dollar were out of a continuation of the market.

The US dollar index continued to fall sharply, while gold and crude oil continued to rise sharply.

In one go, steadily.

Gold started to bottom out from the 1660 area on Monday and climbed up to the 1730 area yesterday and Tuesday. The process basically relied on space correction. After confirming the support, it continued to climb and sprint. However, today on Wednesday, the rhythm was slightly different.

As mentioned in the noon analysis, beware of the appearance of space correction. If there is a space correction, the sprint will be suspended first, and the price will first enter the action of stepping back and falling, waiting for the next action to determine support.

In the process of spatial correction, what should be paid attention to is the amplitude of correction. There can be spatial correction, but the correction amplitude cannot be too large.

Then in the follow-up market, the previous low and the step back to determine the support point are particularly important, corresponding to the support point of 1695 and the confirmed support point of 1700.

In the afternoon, the price re-determined the high resistance area of ​​1727-1728 to form pressure and fall back. After falling below the early lows, the European market continued to fluctuate and fell.

Then, the next concern is to determine the role of the support point, and the pressure of the upper rise and fall points.

At the same time, note that during the accelerated climb yesterday, the price returned to the red channel range in the previous period, and the lower rail positions of the channel area overlapped with each other.

Therefore, on the support of the first point, the key point to pay attention to is the position of the red channel line and the overnight step back to determine the gain and loss of the support point area, comprehensively lock the 1706-1703 area range, and the reference price step back touches here to intervene in long orders, see After finding support here, look for the area of ​​starting and falling points again.

The upper pressure range focuses on the 1718-1721 range, and the limit suppresses the 1727-1728 area.

This is treated as a space for evening correction, and then there are variables, and then the corresponding switching can be done.

At present, gold holds 1706-1703 batches to open positions and more orders (average price holds 1704.5), stop loss 1697, target 1713, 1718

The following is the spot crude oil price, on this basis +0.6 is the futures crude oil price

Crude oil climbed in a sweeping manner on Monday. On Tuesday, it stood above the green channel after the space correction at the end of Monday, and climbed higher on the basis of the channel line.

After accelerating the climb, it continued to trade sideways at a high level.

So for today’s crude oil, what needs to be paid attention to is the space correction. After the space correction, look at the upward movement.

In the process, pay attention to the support dividing line of the purple trend line and the green channel line.