Power of a phone call and the good relations that have existed between Udinese and Napoli for years, if the folder containing the paperwork for renewing the contract of Rodrigo Becaoexpiring in June 2024 with Udinese, no longer bears the “priority” stamp, complete with red ink on the cover.

Power of a phone call yes, because when the Napoli ds Cristiano Giuntoli he called the black and white management a few days ago, announcing a sincere interest in the 26-year-old from Salvador de Bahia, in view of the next season, in the black and white house they immediately understood that he had made himself heard as the right interlocutor to take the pressure off a renewal that for the past couple of months had created a bit of tension.

As will be recalled, in fact, at the beginning of October Gino Pozzo had called “Antoniu’s Assessoria Esportiva”, the agency that takes care of Becao’s attorney, proposing a renewal of a further year to the current expiry, with an economic adjustment to the current annual 657,000 euros (source “Salarysport.com”) which end in paycheck to the Brazilian.

The purpose is clear, aimed above all at strengthening the club’s position in the negotiations for a by now announced sale, given that the interest arrived in the summer from the English Tottenham and Everton (above all), but also from Inter, had convinced Becao more and more in the ‘tackle the current season as his last in Friuli.

Will well received by the Pozzos, who for their part are willing to please the player, but also not to grant discounts on a capital gain actually deserved and to everyone’s attention, with Becao rightfully entered among the strongest defenders in the league.

This is the reason for that renewal proposed in October, but also rejected by the player, who perhaps fears finding himself trapped by another signing that would preclude his flight to a top club, knowing that Udinese want a buyer capable of reaching a twenty million for his tag. However, with Napoli in the middle, the agreement would point to coordinates towards more reassuring and less “rocky” shores, because in addition to being a welcome destination for the player, Napoli represents a guarantee for Udinese precisely by virtue of the existing good relations.

It is for this reason that, with the buyer suitable for both parties, the company decided, in agreement with the player, that the renewal of Becao can be re-discussed without haste by the end of the championship and not before 31 December as instead had hinted at a recent contact between the property and that Luciano Ramalhothe intermediary and trusted man of Gino Pozzo in South America who brought Becao to Udinese from Esporte Club Bahia – the club to which the Friulians will owe 15% of future sales – and who is also a trusted man of the Pozzos.

No hurry then, because now it’s Napoli who are on pole for Becao, more attracted by the idea of ​​playing the Champions League next year than the Premier with an Everton away from the cups.

In short, now the ideal conditions seem to have been created so that the player can concentrate only on his return, scheduled for Monday in the group, after the flexor strain remedied on 16 October. Without him, Udinese has never won and not by chance Andrea Subtil he recalled this recently. «Becao’s absence was important. He has a defensive leadership and between having it and not having it, you can feel the difference a lot ».